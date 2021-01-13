Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 13, 2021 We Recommend

Care Like King: Join MLK Days of Service Beginning Jan. 14 

Visit the Volunteer Memphis website for a listing of available opportunities.

by Julie Ray

This coming January 15th, Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 92 years old. Though his life was tragically cut short, his legacy lives on through service for others and the community.

"Doctor King said, 'Life's most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?'" says Andrea Hill, director of Volunteer Memphis. "MLK Days of Service asks people to 'Care Like King' and volunteer to help themselves and their communities through service."

click to enlarge MLK Days of Service volunteers - FACEBOOK/VOLUNTEER MEMPHIS
  • Facebook/Volunteer Memphis
  • MLK Days of Service volunteers

Those who would like to participate in MLK Days of Service can choose to volunteer during this King birthday week in a myriad of ways through a plethora of organizations. Visit the Volunteer Memphis website for a listing of available opportunities. Everything from outdoor cleanups to virtual webinars designed to educate people on financial literacy, leadership skills, and much more will be available to honor King's legacy. Last year, volunteers completed more than 5,000 hours of service across 10 Mid-South counties for MLK Days of Service. This year, our community can lead the way to exceed that number.

If service is beneath you, leadership is beyond you. King was a great leader because of his dedication to serving others.

"Everybody can be great because greatness is determined by service," said King. "You only need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love."

It's time for us all to be great and care like King.

Care Like King: MLK Days of Service, choose your volunteer opportunity online from Volunteer Memphis, volunteermemphis.org, Thursday-Monday, Jan. 14-18.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Care Like King: MLK Days of Service @ Volunteer Memphis

    • Thur.-Mon., Jan. 14-18
    • Buy Tickets

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

We've Got a Shot: How Fast Can the Vaccine Get Us Back to Normal?
Bob Corker’s Back: Resumes Criticism of Trump, Eyes Political Future
Hen House Wine Bar Set to Open this Month in East Memphis
The Greatest: Four Legends Gather in One Night in Miami
Healy’s Tungsten
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

The Twitter End

Bruce VanWyngarden 01/13/2021

We Recommend

Care Like King: Join MLK Days of Service Beginning Jan. 14

Julie Ray 01/13/2021

Food & Wine

Hen House Wine Bar Set to Open this Month in East Memphis

Michael Donahue 01/13/2021

The Rant

Apples to Oranges

Christen Hill 01/13/2021

News Feature

The Six Fs: Financial New Year’s Resolutions

Tim Ellis 01/13/2021

Film Features

The Greatest: Four Legends Gather in One Night in Miami

Chris McCoy 01/13/2021

Music Features

Healy’s Tungsten

Alex Greene 01/13/2021

Cover Feature

We've Got a Shot: How Fast Can the Vaccine Get Us Back to Normal?

Toby Sells 01/13/2021

The Fly-By

MEMernet: More Memphis on TikTok, Garfield on Nextdoor

01/13/2021

The Fly-By

Capitol Responses

Memphians online 01/13/2021

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation