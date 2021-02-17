Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 17, 2021

Cazateatro Hosts Afro-Latino Week Online 

The free virtual event, which combines music, dance, and more, runs February 24th through 28th.

by Julie Ray

Get ready for a culture fusion infusion as Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group brings an African and Latin blended experience during Afro-Latino Week.

Cazateatro says, "We strive to create a bridge between different cultures and backgrounds. The upcoming event will be in honor of Black History Month connecting the valuable contribution of Afro-Latinos in America and Latin America."

Afro-Latino Week - FLICKR/CERIMÔNIA DE ABERTURA DO II ENCONTRO AFRO LATINO
  • Flickr/Cerimônia de Abertura do II Encontro Afro Latino
  • Afro-Latino Week

The week opens Wednesday night with Venezuelan percussionist Anyose Diaz bringing his sonidos Venezolanos (Venezuelan sound). On Thursday, the rhythm continues during a virtual Afro-Latino bomba dance class via Zoom with Redobles de Cultura, a popular Afro-Puerto Rican band based in New York. Talk about bomba music and its roots with the band on Friday. And the roots are deep. Bomba music dates back to the early European colonial period in Puerto Rico. It comes out of the musical traditions brought by enslaved Africans in the 17th century.

The week closes on Saturday with a conversation, "From Africa to Mexico." Guest speaker Yves Tchakomi is a doctor of pharmacy and a photojournalist who founded the Nzima gallery. The gallery's goal combines science and art by bringing together visual artists "passionate about photojournalism and wishing to have an impact on social dialogue by promoting multiculturalism, human rights, ecology and healthcare access."

Afro-Latino Week, online from Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group via Facebook Live, cazateatro.org, opens Wednesday, Feb. 24, and continues through Feb. 27, free.

Comments

