Celebrate 901 Day at Exposure 

Event aims to 'expose' the community to all of what Memphis has to offer.

by Julia Baker

Since 2016, New Memphis has hosted Exposure in conjunction with 901 Day and to carry along its mission of seeing to the prosperity and success of the city through growth, exposure, and support of local businesses, talent, government, communities, and education.

This year's Exposure event, which falls three days before September 1st, celebrates the Bluff City while connecting longtime Memphians and newcomers alike to more than 175 local businesses and organizations.

"The event is kind of twofold," says Anna Thompson, marketing communications manager for New Memphis. "If you're a lifelong Memphian, you might not know all that Memphis has to offer because we're moving, changing, and evolving every year. So we help to reignite Memphians' love of their city. The second part of that is if you're a newcomer, we want to 'expose' you to all of what Memphis has to offer, which is why it's called Exposure."

Expose yourself to good times.
  • New Memphis
  • Expose yourself to good times.

Organizations representing categories like arts and culture, community, volunteer opportunities, fitness and outdoors, and social and entertainment will be set up in FedExForum's concourse, with interactive activities like Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy's pool-noodle horse races and Memphis Escape Rooms' 10-minute escape room challenge.

The Beale Street Flippers, Goldperms, and Opera Memphis are just a few of the performers providing entertainment on the two stages in the plaza and on the concourse.

Other events and offerings include giveaways to the first 200 attendees, celebrity bicentennial games, New Memphis T-shirts for sale, and a scavenger hunt with prizes like tablets and Explore Bike Share memberships.

For more information, visit exposurememphis.com.

Exposure, FedExForum, Thursday, August 29th, 6-8 p.m., free.

  Exposure @ FedExForum
    Exposure @ FedExForum

    Thu., Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m. Free
    • Buy Tickets

