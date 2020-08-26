Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 26, 2020 We Recommend

Celebrate 901 Day Virtually Via Exposure 

by Julie Ray

Turn your love of Memphis into action on 901 Day, otherwise known as September 1st. New Memphis will host Exposure, a free celebration of all things Memphis.

The annual event offers opportunities to get involved and give back. This year, it's virtual. Go online and meet 75+ local organizations and businesses. Commit to volunteering, joining a team, getting involved, and celebrating your city — from a proper social distance.

click to enlarge This year, 901 Day is going virtual, Tuesday, September 1, 4-7 p.m. - MEMPHIS RIVER PARKS/FACEBOOK
  • Memphis River Parks/Facebook
  • This year, 901 Day is going virtual, Tuesday, September 1, 4-7 p.m.

You'll find Memphis magic around every virtual corner. Listen to live performances, watch live art demonstrations, and ask a panel of Memphis experts anything you want to know about the city. Post what you love about the 901 and tag your favorite organization to enter to win $500 for you and $500 to be donated to that organization.

"I love the 901," says Cynthia Daniels, chief event strategist of Cynthia Daniel & Co. "My absolute favorite thing to do is to go and try the newest local restaurants in the city. We have the most amazing food here and the friendliest people."

Visit the Exposure 901 website to learn more, register, and attend. And don't forget to post some of your own amazing experiences in Memphis.

Tuesday, September 1, 4-7 p.m., exposurememphis.com, Visit the website to participate and learn more about the organizations and businesses that make up the 901.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Winter is Coming
Two Conventions: Democrats Point With Pride; GOP Raises Alarms
“We Buy Houses.” What's Behind All Those Phone Calls?
The Revenant: Stephen Graham Jones’ The Only Good Indians
Desert One: The Story of the Iranian Hostage Crisis Rescue Mission
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Winter is Coming

Bruce VanWyngarden 08/26/2020

Book Features

The Revenant: Stephen Graham Jones’ The Only Good Indians

Jesse Davis 08/26/2020

Food & Wine

High Point Grocery: The Same, But Better

Richard Murff 08/26/2020

Food & Wine

A Tour at Home: City Tasting Box Features Local Products

Michael Donahue 08/26/2020

The Rant

Higher Ed Post-Covid-19

Bryce W. Ashby and Michael J. LaRosa 08/26/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Ass-Flavored Incense, Census Game, and The Mountain Goats

08/26/2020

Cover Feature

“We Buy Houses.” What's Behind All Those Phone Calls?

Chris McCoy 08/26/2020

We Recommend

Ostrander Theatre Awards Go Virtual

Julie Ray 08/26/2020

We Recommend

Celebrate 901 Day Virtually Via Exposure

Julie Ray 08/26/2020

Film Features

Desert One: The Story of the Iranian Hostage Crisis Rescue Mission

Chris McCoy 08/26/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation