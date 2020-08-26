Celebrate 901 Day Virtually Via Exposure 

Turn your love of Memphis into action on 901 Day, otherwise known as September 1st. New Memphis will host Exposure, a free celebration of all things Memphis.

The annual event offers opportunities to get involved and give back. This year, it's virtual. Go online and meet 75+ local organizations and businesses. Commit to volunteering, joining a team, getting involved, and celebrating your city — from a proper social distance.

click to enlarge Memphis River Parks/Facebook

This year, 901 Day is going virtual, Tuesday, September 1, 4-7 p.m.

You'll find Memphis magic around every virtual corner. Listen to live performances, watch live art demonstrations, and ask a panel of Memphis experts anything you want to know about the city. Post what you love about the 901 and tag your favorite organization to enter to win $500 for you and $500 to be donated to that organization.

"I love the 901," says Cynthia Daniels, chief event strategist of Cynthia Daniel & Co. "My absolute favorite thing to do is to go and try the newest local restaurants in the city. We have the most amazing food here and the friendliest people."

Visit the Exposure 901 website to learn more, register, and attend. And don't forget to post some of your own amazing experiences in Memphis.

Tuesday, September 1, 4-7 p.m., exposurememphis.com, Visit the website to participate and learn more about the organizations and businesses that make up the 901.