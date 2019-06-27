Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

June 27, 2019 We Recommend

Celebrate Independence Day with the Redbirds 

by Julia Baker

Every year since the Redbirds were introduced to our city in 2000, the Memphis Redbirds Independence Day games have served as a staple for Memphians looking to celebrate the holiday. After all, how much more of an All-American experience can you get beyond combining baseball, hot dogs, and fireworks? The Redbirds have you covered.

This year, our beloved baseball team will play against the New Orleans Baby Cakes in front of a packed house of 10,000 attendees.

The first 1,000 fans to show up will receive free sunscreen samples from the American Cancer Society as part of Minor League Baseball's aptly named "Cover Your Bases" initiative.

Take me out to the ball game. - MEMPHIS REDBIRDS
  • Memphis Redbirds
  • Take me out to the ball game.

"We also have a specialty ticket that includes a ticket to the game and an all-you-can-eat hamburger/hot dog buffet, which is always very popular," says Michael Schroeder, director of media and public relations for the Redbirds and 901FC.

Other food items included in the unlimited buffet: potato chips, cookies, bottled water, and two Coca-Cola beverages per person.

"It's a good way to let us do the grilling so you can just sit back with family and friends and watch some baseball while eating great food and enjoying post-game fireworks," says Schroeder.

After the game, Schroeder promises the Minor League Baseball team will deliver AutoZone Park's biggest fireworks extravaganza in history.

And because the Redbirds' Independence Day celebrations occur on July 3rd, attendees can get a head start on Fourth of July festivities a day early and/or celebrate two days in a row. "No matter when it is, we create a memorable night at the ballpark," Schroeder says.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Independence Day Celebration @ AutoZone Park

    • Wed., July 3, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Speaking of...

