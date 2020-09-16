Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 16, 2020

Celebrate Pride with Drag N Drive at Malco Summer Drive-In 

Birdcage and Milk are showing Wednesday night.

by Julie Ray

True story. Back in the heyday of Memphis gaydom — anyone here remember GDI on the River? — a friend organized a couples dance-off at a local disco. The winning couple had a wardrobe malfunction as they were accepting their standing ovation and awards. In front of God and everybody, a male bosom was exposed — from the Missus.

This caused a huge scandal in that the competition was supposed to be for man/woman couples only. Not that it was explicitly spelled out in the rules or anything. Turns out the Missus and Mister were really two Misters. Judges and sponsors lost their minds, and the couple was disqualified. That's a big old "boo to you" for the Memphis mindset at the time regarding gay rights.

click to enlarge Memphis Pride Fest - FACEBOOK/MEMPHIS PRIDE FEST
  • Facebook/Memphis Pride Fest
  • Memphis Pride Fest

What happened next only happens in John Waters' movies — and Memphis in the early '80s. The winning gal came back to the disco in full drag with a peashooter. Her chauffeur did donuts in the parking lot while she shot rounds in the air from the convertible's boot, yelling a litany of expletives.

My friend, who shall remain anonymous to protect the guilty, said, "It was the most horrific, surreal, and hysterical thing I've ever seen in my life. It was great."

You've come a long way, baby. These days, Memphis celebrates all kinds of diversity. Memphis Pride will kick off with a Drag N Drive double-feature. Join Memphis Pride at Malco's Summer Drive-In. You'll get a fantastic drag show sandwiched between screenings of Birdcage and Milk.

Wardrobe malfunctions encouraged.

Drag N Drive, Malco Summer Drive In, 5310 Summer, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., midsouthpride.com, $25 per carload.

