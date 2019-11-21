This year marks the bicentennial of not only our city, but of Shelby County, as well. And, to commemorate the occasion, Memphis in May (MIM) hosts Celebrate Shelby at Shelby Farms this Sunday.

"We wanted to take it up to Shelby Farms since that's kind of the jewel of Shelby County," says Robert Griffin, vice president of marketing for MIM. "We wanted to be able to have it centrally located for all the municipalities, whether it's Collierville, Germantown, Millington, Bartlett, Arlington, Lakeland, and of course, Memphis — right in the heart of it."

click to enlarge Memphis in May

There’s a party goin’ on right here!

Local musicians Marcella & Her Lovers, Kevin and Bethany Paige, and Savannah Brister will perform.

"Shelby County has got a lot of local talent, and this gives us an opportunity to highlight that," Griffin says.

Children and adults will remain occupied with a cornucopia of activities like cornhole, rock climbing, face painting, fireworks, free birthday cake, and Touch-a-Truck.

"The different municipalities will be bringing emergency vehicles, like fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances," says Griffin. "Kids and adults alike will enjoy this, because, let's be honest — adults would probably like to check out some of the equipment the local first responders are using."

Attendees will receive passports to be stamped at each of the seven municipalities' tents, where pieces of history will be displayed.

"Lakeland used to be an amusement park," says Griffin. "Someone in the community found one of the cars from one of the amusement park rides, and it's going to be on display in the Lakeland center."

Ultimately, Griffin says it's important to go celebrate. "I mean, the bicentennial only comes around once every 200 years," he says.

Celebrate Shelby, Shelby Farms Park, Sunday, November 24th, 1-5:30 p.m., free.