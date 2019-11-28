Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 28, 2019 We Recommend

Celebrate the Arts at Blackout Black Friday 

See what the local arts community has to offer this Friday at Hi Tone.

by Julia Baker

Art is the spice of life, and Memetics, a nonprofit organization that's dedicated to fostering art in the community, wants to show off this idea on Friday at their artist showcase event Blackout Black Friday.

"Art challenges perception and sparks ideas, and creativity cultivates invention," says Jamie Carpenter, founder and executive director of Memetics Memphis. "It's only through a diverse lens that a community can prosper and grow."

click to enlarge Memetics - MEMETICS
  • Memetics
  • Memetics

Multiple mediums of art will be included, with a musical lineup that features EDM DJ Brandon Thornburg and instrumentalist, composer, producer, and DJ Odd Wilson, along with visual artists like Jacob Platania, Ex Ossium, Brandon Hodges, and Phvntm Fuego displaying live, installation, and interactive arts. There will also be tarot card readings and a youth activities station.

While it's an eclectic mix of arts, Carpenter says it's important for the community to showcase their talents.

"Art brings us together," she says. "It's the human connection. It's about community — finding a purpose beyond our individual selves."

Memetics is hosting this event, along with bake sales and other similar events, to fund their 501(c) filing and to help them throw their next event.

"Our next production, in spring 2020, will focus on arts in local schools and will feature only area youths," says Carpenter. "A school will be chosen at that show for our artists to create a mural."

So as traditional holiday markets swamp your social media feeds, let Memetics show off what Memphis' local arts community has to offer.

Blackout Black Friday, Hi Tone, Friday, November 29th, 7 p.m.-3 a.m., free.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Blackout Black Friday @ Hi Tone

    • Fri., Nov. 29, 7 p.m.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

The Fly-By

MEMernet: MLGW Called Me What? and Christmas AF

11/28/2019

The Fly-By

Consent Culture

Maya Smith 11/28/2019

News Feature

Shop Local: Downtown

Julia Baker 11/28/2019

We Recommend

Celebrate the Arts at Blackout Black Friday

Julia Baker 11/28/2019

We Recommend

So 2004: The Ellie Badge Plays My Chemical Romance Tribute this Weekend

Julia Baker 11/28/2019

The Rant

Be Thankful, Memphis

Maya Smith 11/28/2019

Film Features

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Chris McCoy 11/28/2019

Food & Wine

Curb Market Unveils New Deli and Sandwich Menu

Lorna Field 11/28/2019

News Feature

CannaBeat: Reform!

Toby Sells 11/28/2019

Music Features

Ruthie Foster Brings Her Multi-genre Music to Memphis

L. Kent Wolgamott 11/28/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation