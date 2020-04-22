Checking In: Displaced Actor Finds Work, Purpose Serving the Underserved 

Jackie Murray/Facebook

Murray as Tubman, left, and in a promo photo, right.

They probably don’t know they’re talking with Harriet Tubman.When some Memphis Housing Authority (MHA) residents get a check-in call from the city of Memphis, they will hear the clear, energetic voice of Jackie Murray. They may not know, however, that she honed that voice on the stage.Before the virus hit, Murray had come back to Memphis, singing and acting at theaters around town. She’s been performing her one-woman show “Harriet Tubman: One Woman's Journey,” which Murray wrote, across the Mid-South since 2012.Right up until stay-at-home orders came down, Murray had been hosting African-American tours of Memphis for A Tour of Possibilities. Even though tourists kept signing up for the tours (one couple from New York came to Memphis just for the tour and ended up spreading coronavirus all over the country, she said), Murray eventually found herself out of work.Murray’s boss shot her an article about job opportunities with the city of Memphis, a partnership with Vaco. The consulting and staffing firm quickly organized a remote call center in Memphis staffed primarily from workers in the hospitality and restaurant sector, said Kirk Johnson, managing partner of Vaco in Memphis.The effort is funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis and targets MHA residents, a typically underserved and unemployed segment of the Memphis population.Murray passed the screening and started work with the call center. On the job, she calls these residents, asks them how they’re doing, probes them for any COVID-19 symptoms, reminds them to take preventive measures, and tells them what resources are available to them.When Murray calls these residents, they may not know her famous stage voice. But, she says, they always appreciate her lending an ear.It’s been very helpful, especially now. You know, I have to pay my rent and I have to eat. Even though it’s not a lot of money nor is it a lot of hours, at least it’s something, and I appreciate that.I also appreciate the fact that I'm helping others through this. One of my mottos with my art and my artistic abilities is that I want to make a difference through the arts. That means I love to help people. I love to be out in the community. I volunteer often and I just try to make a positive difference, spread good vibes.I can reach out to some of the residents, some that are a little underserved at this time and give them at least a little information.Sometimes during these calls, some people want to open up and talk about what they're going through. A lot of people are alone right now, like myself. I'm single. I live alone. So, it gives them an ear. Even if it is for a couple of minutes, they get to vent a little bit about what they're going through.Luckily, with the folks that I've been speaking with, nobody had any symptoms of COVID-19, which is great.I have been getting a few requests to do a live stream. My biggest hurdle for that is finding a space where I can do it, someplace big enough to do it.I am proud to set up a camera and all of that, but I don’t want to do it at home. I want to be able to give people that experience. But I don’t want it to look like, you know, let me go over here and sit on my couch.