Con Talk at this Month's Nerd Nite Memphis 

Nerd Nite Memphis hosts its monthly talk series at Highland Axe and Rec this Wednesday, where speakers will talk about conventions in Memphis.

Nerd Nite was originally established in Boston in 2003 as a way for nerds and non-nerds to get together, drink, and learn. Since its inception, the series has become so popular that more than 100 cities worldwide have adopted the programming.

Nerd Nite Memphis has covered a multitude of subjects like sperm transfer, string theory, and Aztec mythology. Now, they're bringing their first talk of 2020 with a cons (short for "conventions") theme, featuring Jessi Gaston, adult track director of Anime Blues Con, and Danny Chamberlin, chairman of MidSouthCon.

Talkin’ that nerdin’ out, cosplay, anime blues

Gaston has been with Anime Blues Con since its first meeting 10 years ago at Starbucks.

"I showed up to that meeting and George [the co-founder] asked me what I wanted to do," she says. "I told him I wanted to do programming, and he said, 'Okay, do it.'"

Since that encounter, Gaston has stuck with the Japanese arts and culture convention crew, volunteering her time as adult track programming director and briefly as con chair.

"I think a lot of people don't realize it's actually pretty much a 365-days-a-year job," says Gaston.

Despite that, Gaston says the last 10 years with the convention have been rewarding.

"One year, we brought in a famous Japanese fashion designer, and being able to meet him and see him in person was really special for me because I've been a fan of his work for a long time," she says. "It was kind of like the culmination of putting in these hours, and you actually get to be a part of this."

Nerd Nite, Highland Axe and Rec, Wednesday, January 29th, 7-9 p.m., free.