Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 12, 2019 We Recommend

Cooper-Young Fest Returns this Weekend 

The annual event takes place Saturday, September 14th, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

by Julia Baker

It's finally that time of year again, a time when one of Memphis' largest celebrations occurs.

"When they started the first Cooper-Young Festival back in 1988, there were 25 vendors, and it was more like a bake sale than anything," says Tamara Cook, executive director of the Cooper-Young Business Association (CYBA). "And I believe Joyce Cobb was the headliner that year."

This year, the arts and crafts festival will host more than 435 artisans and a number of up-and-coming musical acts, including Robenx, Marcella & Her Lovers, and CMajor.

click to enlarge Cooper-Young Festival - COOPER-YOUNG BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
  • Cooper-Young Business Association
  • Cooper-Young Festival

"It's going to be rocking," says Cook.

In 2010, Cooper-Young Festival attendance hit 100,000, and to help address some of the overcrowding, some transportation services and commute options have been established.

"Five years ago, we started doing a shuttle service," says Cook. "And three years ago, we started the bike corral. Last year, Innovate Memphis did a really good job. They babysat around 300 bikes."

Beyond giving local artists, businesses, and organizations exposure, Cooper-Young Fest has enabled the CYBA to use the proceeds to fund an estimated $700,000 in restorations to the neighborhood. Some of the long list of completed projects include restoring the gazebo (or bandstand) at the corner of Cooper and Young, adding crosswalks in front of Celtic Crossing and First Congregational Church, and giving back to nonprofit organizations, including House of Mews and OUTMemphis, in the area. There are plans to begin safety projects, which include the installation of six skycop cameras and a handful of reduced speed limit signs.

Cooper-Young Festival, Cooper St. and Young Ave., Saturday, September 14th, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., free.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Cooper-Young Festival @ Cooper-Young District

    • Sat., Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

The Rant

Rebranding Summer Avenue

Aylen Mercado 09/12/2019

Food & Wine

The Devil’s Harvest Breakfast IPA

Richard Murff 09/12/2019

News Feature

Southern Hospitality: Priscilla Presley Hosts a Weekend at Graceland

Jesse Davis 09/12/2019

News Feature

A Documentary on Little Tea Shop Is in the Works

Michael Donahue 09/12/2019

Music Features

Artina McCain’s Celebration of Black Composers

Alex Greene 09/12/2019

We Recommend

Fitness Under the Stars at Mud Island

Julia Baker 09/12/2019

We Recommend

Cooper-Young Fest Returns this Weekend

Julia Baker 09/12/2019

Film Features

It Chapter Two

Chris McCoy 09/12/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Naming New C-Y Apartments, the Graceland Test

09/12/2019

Politics Feature

Meeting Time: Congressmen, Candidates, and Campaign Chairs

Jackson Baker 09/12/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation