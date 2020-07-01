Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

July 01, 2020 We Recommend

Cooper-Young to Host a Virtual July 4th Celebration 

In lieu of its annual parade, CYCA hosts a virtual event with prizes.

by Julia Baker
click to enlarge COOPER-YOUNG COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION
  • Cooper-Young Community Association
Normally, around this time, the Cooper-Young Community Association (CYCA) would be gearing up for its annual CYCA 4th of July Family Parade at Peabody Elementary School, complete with decorated bikes, people, and wagons, as well as live music, Mempops, and fun family activities.

According to Amanda Yarbro-Dill, executive director of CYCA, this event was always a chance for CYCA to thank the Cooper-Young community for partaking in paid events, like the Cooper-Young Festival 4-Miler and Cooper-Young Beerfest, throughout the year.

“The parade has increased in attendance every year, and it’s one of the things that we use our money we make from other events to put it back in the neighborhood, give everybody a reason to get together and see each other,” she says. “It’s just a nice, sweet, simple little thing that we certainly can’t do this year.”

When it became clear that they could not get together for the parade this year, Yarbro-Dill and the rest of the team at CYCA decided they needed to find an alternative way for community members to interact with each other on Independence Day. What they came up with was an Instagram contest wherein community members are invited to submit photos
click to enlarge COOPER-YOUNG COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION
  • Cooper-Young Community Association
 of children and/or pets dressed in costume, or of homes decked in 4th of July decor, in hopes of winning fun prizes like gift cards and Cooper-Young swag.

“That was kind of our thinking: Well, if we can’t do this together, then if people want to still use it as an opportunity to kind of show off and have fun with that kind of thing, let’s give them a chance and give prizes to make it a little more fun,” says Yarbro-Dill. “I think the whole neighborhood has really suffered from not being able to get together easily. So it’s kind of like the illusion of a social experience, even though we’re all just stuck in our pods or bubbles.”

Yarbro-Dill says that this is a chance for members of the community to show off the spirit of their neighborhood and that anyone can participate, whether they’re from East Memphis, Bartlett, or beyond.

“I just hope that, even if people are just seeing each other on Facebook, this will give everybody a boon,” says Yarbro-Dill. “We haven’t been out and haven’t had the opportunity to be together, so this will give everyone a chance to see each other and reconnect.”

Cooper-Young’s Virtual July 4th Celebration, instagram.com/cooperyoungassociation, July 4th, all day, free. Submit photos with hashtag #CYJULY4.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

American Idiot
The Stax Heritage: William Bell Honored by NEA
Never Seen It: Watching Malcolm X with Flyer Writer Matthew Harris
Burnin’ Love: Kim Vodicka’s The Elvis Machine
Candidates for Senate and State House are Running Hard
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

American Idiot

Bruce VanWyngarden 07/01/2020

Food & Wine

Soul Food From the Heart at Alcenia’s

Michael Donahue 07/01/2020

We Recommend

Cooper-Young to Host a Virtual July 4th Celebration

Julia Baker 07/01/2020

Viewpoint

Trump’s DACA Defeat

Bryce W. Ashby and Michael J. LaRosa 07/01/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Lloyd Crawford, Underwear, and Pride Paint

Toby Sells 07/01/2020

Cover Feature

Nothing is the Same: How the Pandemic is Changing Us

Maya Smith 07/01/2020

The Fly-By

Week That Was: Virus Spikes, Police Reform, and Mental Health

Maya Smith 07/01/2020

Music Features

The Stax Heritage: William Bell Honored by NEA

Alex Greene 07/01/2020

The Fly-By

Report: Tennessee Valley Authority Lags on Solar Power

Toby Sells 07/01/2020

Film Features

Never Seen It: Watching Malcolm X with Flyer Writer Matthew Harris

Chris McCoy 07/01/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation