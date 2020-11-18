Crafts & Drafts Moves Online with Memphis Maker Mondays 

You know that shopping and drinking event of the season, Memphis Crafts & Drafts? This year, after much review, the organizers decided to cancel the event due to the public health situation in Memphis and Shelby County. I know; it's disheartening, not only for the vendors but the shoppers and beer drinkers as well.

Event coordinator Molly Willmott says, "This would have been our sixth annual Memphis Crafts & Drafts Festival. We canceled to help keep everyone in our community safe."

click to enlarge Facebook/Switch 901

Kelly Lindsey of Switch901

Take heart, it's not all bad.

Memphis Crafts & Drafts will be a virtual Facebook Live show for 2020 called Memphis Maker Mondays. This means you can pop a top on your own beer stash, then sit back and watch the show every Monday from your living room. It's sounding better all the time.

"We want to showcase all of the great makers, crafters, and artists that we work with at Crafts & Drafts to all of our readers," says Willmott of the new show. "Interesting makers like Rose Pettijohn of Pettijohn Textiles and Kelly Lindsey of Switch901 will be interviewed each week on the Flyer's Facebook Live channel every Monday through December."

Fan, follow, and shop the very best local crafters, artists, and makers in Memphis. Who knows, you might even be able to buy something pretty for yourself.

Memphis Maker Mondays, join online from "Memphis Flyer" Facebook Live, beginning Monday, Nov. 23, 4 p.m., free.