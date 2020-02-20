Crosstown Brewing Turns Two: Celebration Held Saturday 

Crosstown Brewing Company celebrates its two-year anniversary this Saturday with special beer releases, live tunes, food trucks, specialty glassware, and more.

Although Crosstown Brewing opened its doors two years ago, two of their most popular brews, Traffic IPA and Siren Blonde Ale, have been in existence for much longer.

"We've been at this beer thing professionally for two years, but as a hobby, for more than 10," says Clark Ortkiese, co-founder of Crosstown Brewing. "Will [Goodwin] and I constructed Traffic and Siren in my backyard."

Crosstown Brewing Company

Crosstown Brewing Company

These two brews have been two of Crosstown Brewing's core beers since the grand opening, and, in the last two years, they have since been accompanied by a slew of other craft beers, including Crosstown Brown (brown ale), Ocansey (Memphis pale ale), and Spacebird (donut stout).

Ortkiese says that the process of developing recipes is simple: "We brew beer that we think tastes great."

At the anniversary celebration, the brewery will introduce its newest creation: Twain, a white India pale ale.

"The white IPA is made with a Belgian wit yeast, so it gets all these really spicy, clovey, kind of peppery notes to it," says Ortkiese, adding, "Twain is obviously a Mark Twain reference for rivertown, and it's also a variation of the word 'two.' So that's been fun for us to get ready for that beer."

The brewery will serve other variations of their year-round beers, like Spacebird, that's been bourbon barrel aged with French Truck Coffee, as well as Blueberry Herb Siren and Passionfruit Traffic.

"I think the special beers we have for this day are exciting," Ortkiese says.

2 Years of Beers!, Crosstown Brewing Company, Saturday, February 22nd, noon-10 p.m., Free.