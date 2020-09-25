Crusonia on the Delta Celebrates Memphis’ Agricultural Innovation 

click to enlarge David Mark/Pixabay

Curious how healthy food gets to your table? There are plenty of ways, and these days, Memphis seems to be at the center of them all.

In recent times, the Mississippi Delta has been a hotbed of new trends in the fields of agriculture, food, and health. While many companies are blazing new trails, a changing global landscape has pressed many into a constant stream of innovation. To celebrate how local organizations have become leaders in such practices, Crusonia on the Delta (formerly known as Davos on the Delta) is hosting its fourth annual summit to recognize how cities like Memphis are thriving in the agricultural sector.

This year’s virtual Food Is Health forum marks Crusonia’s fourth annual summit. Discussions and conversations will be centered around how cities like Memphis have pursued new growing methods in response to issues like climate change, cost, and resource availability. Other topics include the effect of processed food on health, food transparency & sustainability during COVID-19, and how agricultural innovation is centered around Memphis.

Many of Memphis’ innovations have been boosted by large entities like Agricenter International, while companies like The Seam and Indigo Ag are making huge strides in creating more efficient agricultural technology.

Some notable local speakers include Fred Smith (CEO of FedEx), Ron Hovsepian (CEO of Indigo Ag), and M. David Rudd (president of University of Memphis). To reach a broader audience, this year’s virtual summit is free and open to the public.

Crusonia on the Delta’s Food Is Health forum takes place Wednesday, September 30th, from noon-6 p.m.

For more information on Crusonia and registration, visit crusoniaonthedelta.org.