Data Driven 

One month into Safer at Home, James Aycock was grasping to "figure out what was going on" with the local COVID-19 situation here but found little information and "even less thoughtful analysis."

Though he says he's no epidemiologist, he did what someone with a background in biomedical ethics would do. He took matters into his own hands, or spreadsheets. He crafted the daily virus information from the Shelby County Health Department into a series of visualizations. The data came to life in easy-to-read charts that show where we've been and where we're (probably) heading.

click to enlarge James Aycock

James Aycock maps virus trends on his First Responses blog.

His First Responses blog and his Twitter feed have become a go-to for data-hungry Memphians. His first update had over 2,000 impressions and nearly 600 engagements, about 200 times higher than his normal tweets. Those numbers grew to 15,000 and 3,000 for the last update.

"The reason I think it's needed — the real reason you should care about what I have to say — is because the public is not getting the full story from our local officials," Aycock says. "Analyzing the data, I've noticed the ways our elected officials have not always been honest with us and have not always made public health a priority. So, it is my hope that my analysis can inform the public discussion so that we can hold our elected officials accountable."

We caught up with Aycock to talk data (natch), trends, and projections. Catch the full interview with him this week at memphisflyer.com. — Toby Sells

Memphis Flyer: What does the data show you?

James Aycock: We reopened too soon. We had actually made some real progress. We had effectively flattened the curve, but we did not meet the criteria for reopening. Then, Phase 2 has been a disaster.

The second thing I'm seeing is how we're starting to effectively lose control of the spread of the virus. The reproductive rate continues to climb, new cases continue to climb much faster than testing, and the positivity rate is spiking.

MF: What might lie ahead for us?

JA: If we don't take aggressive action, and soon, we will have no other choice than shutting things down again. We are looking at exponential growth. Remember, that's what "flattening the curve" was all about. We did that ... until we didn't. The curve is back again, and that is incredibly dangerous.

Right now, we're doubling roughly every 30 days. Case 2,500 occurred on May 1st, then case 5,000 occurred on May 31st, and then case 10,000 occurred this week, on July 1st. If this trend continues, we're looking at 20,000 total cases by August 1st. To frame that, it took us four months to see the first 10,000 cases, but at this rate the second 10,000 cases will come in just 30 days.

Let's say we continue to double every 30 days. Then we're talking about 40,000 total cases by September 1st and 80,000 by October 1st, all the way to 640,000 cases by January 1st. At this rate, all of Shelby County will have been infected before the end of January.

MF: How have you seen data drive policy here?

JA: Unfortunately, I'm not seeing policy being driven by data. According to the data, we reopened too soon. Not only did we not meet our own criteria, but the reproductive rate was above 1 when we reopened, even though we know it has to be under 1 to stop the spread.