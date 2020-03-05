Dixon Hosts Women in the Arts Event 

Dixon Gallery and Gardens has partnered with Theatre Memphis to honor women who have contributed to the local arts during its first Women in the Arts event this weekend.

The two-day event will bring together women from all walks of life in the art world who focus in all media, including makers, painters, actresses, dancers, musicians, and more, and they'll lead performances, demonstrations, and dialogues.

click to enlarge Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Women in Arts

Margarita Sandino, director of education at Dixon Gallery and Gardens, says the inspiration for this event came from a brainstorming session between Karen Strachan, Dixon's youth programs coordinator, and Claire Rutkauskas, community engagement coordinator of Theatre Memphis, who decided it was time to show appreciation for women, who are often under-recognized in the local arts community.

"We loved the idea so much, and it's gotten really great support," says Sandino. "It's important to highlight all their successes, but also, this is a great time to talk about the challenges that women in the arts have in Memphis, from balancing life and work to opportunities. Having all of those things and having a conversation about it is important. So we thought this would be a really great opportunity to do that."

Sandino says the idea of this event is to talk not only of obstacles, but also to discuss solutions — and it's important to work from the ground up to get some forward momentum going.

"It starts at a very low level where you have the conversation," she says. "You meet with people in the community, you listen to what their needs are and try to accommodate them. It's a slow process, but you have to start."

Women in the Arts, Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Friday, March 6th, 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, March 7th, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free.