Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

March 05, 2020 We Recommend

Dogs on Parade: Mardi Growl at Overton Park Saturday 

The event features a dog costume contest, a crawfish boil, and a dog parade through the woods.

by Julia Baker

Overton Park Conservancy and one of its partners, Hollywood Feed, hosts its inaugural Mardi Growl event this Saturday, featuring a Mardi Gras-themed dog costume contest, a crawfish boil with Local Gastropub, and a dog parade through the woods.

Melissa McMasters, director of communications for Overton Park, says the event was inspired in part by the conservancy's Halloween dog costume event in October and that she hopes to see creative costumes like she saw at that event, such as two "hot dogs" in a hot dog cart accompanied by humans dressed up as ketchup and mustard bottles.

"The costume contests always seem to attract a lot of extremely creative people," says McMasters. "So they're really fun."

click to enlarge The canine krewe’s bacchus ball heads to Overton Park for Mardi Growl. - MELISSA MCMASTERS
  • Melissa Mcmasters
  • The canine krewe’s bacchus ball heads to Overton Park for Mardi Growl.

The conservancy will bring on three celebrity judges (Markova Reed, former WREG anchor; David Scott of Dave's Bagels; and Lucy Furr, graphic designer for Hollywood Feed) to determine the winners, who will receive prize packs from Hollywood Feed and a gift card from Second Line.

McMasters says that the members of the park are looking forward to thanking Hollywood Feed, who sponsored the construction of Overton Bark in 2012, and the dog lovers who enjoy the dog play area every day.

"We really want to engage the community that uses Overton Bark and give them something fun and a thank you for being such great supporters — and also to bring in some new folks who may not have visited before," says McMasters. "And it's also a great opportunity for us to work with Hollywood Feed. We always enjoy hanging out with them."

Mardi Growl, The Greensward at Overton Park, Saturday, March 7th, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Mardi Growl @ Overton Park

    • Sat., March 7, 11 a.m.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Food & Wine

Huey's Turns 50

Lorna Field 03/05/2020

Food & Wine

Slide on In: A Visit to the Downtown Slider Inn

Meghan Stuthard 03/05/2020

The Rant

Tiger Hoops: How UM Basketball History Has Shaped Us

Aram G. Goudsouzian 03/05/2020

Art Feature

Chef Dorje Meta Moves from Cooking to Tattooing

Michael Donahue 03/05/2020

Music Features

Stone Crush: New Collection of Modern Memphis Soul Released

Jesse Davis 03/05/2020

We Recommend

Dixon Hosts Women in the Arts Event

Julia Baker 03/05/2020

We Recommend

Dogs on Parade: Mardi Growl at Overton Park Saturday

Julia Baker 03/05/2020

Sports Feature

The Return of Larry Finch

Frank Murtaugh 03/05/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Lemon for Sale, Worst Place to Sh*t

03/05/2020

Cover Feature

Meddlesome Wins Bracket Challenge. Plus, News on Brews from All Over Town

Toby Sells 03/05/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation