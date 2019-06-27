Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

June 27, 2019 News » News Feature

Driving High 

Few think they'll get caught.

by Toby Sells

Drivers drive high and don't think they'll get caught, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Nearly 14.8 million drivers said they drove within an hour of using cannabis, according to a report released last week. And nearly 70 percent of Americans thought it unlikely they'd get busted for it.

"Law enforcement officials are getting more sophisticated in their methods for identifying marijuana-impaired drivers, and the consequences are not worth the risk," said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee public affairs director for AAA.

CBD flower from The Bold Team, Arkansas’ supplier. - ARKANSAS CANNABIS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION
  • Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association
  • CBD flower from The Bold Team, Arkansas’ supplier.

There are now about 185 Drug Recognition Experts (DREs) working in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, up 30 percent since 2013.

Fed Protections

Congress debated bills last week that sought protections for federal employees using cannabis in conjunction with their state laws and protections for banks doing business with the cannabis industry.

New Arkansas Dispensary

Arkansas Natural Products opened last week in Clinton, Arkansas. It's the third dispensary to open there. ReLeaf Center Dispensary and Farm is expected to open in Bentonville next month.

Email
Favorite
Share

More News Feature »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

News Feature

Driving High

Toby Sells 06/27/2019

Music Features

Review: Fresh Releases from Memphis Artists

Jesse Davis 06/27/2019

The Rant

Grit and Groan

Jen Clarke 06/27/2019

Viewpoint

Internet Married

Toby Sells 06/27/2019

We Recommend

Celebrate Independence Day with the Redbirds

Julia Baker 06/27/2019

We Recommend

Mid-South International Festival Comes to Railgarten

Julia Baker 06/27/2019

Food & Wine

Think Big

Meghan Stuthard 06/27/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Mayo Man, Alton Speaks, and Pothole Flowers

06/27/2019

Politics Feature

County Commission Continues Budget Battle

Jackson Baker 06/27/2019

Cover Feature

Memphis: City of Song ... and Songwriters

Alex Greene 06/27/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Toby Sells

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation