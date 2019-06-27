Driving High 

Drivers drive high and don't think they'll get caught, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Nearly 14.8 million drivers said they drove within an hour of using cannabis, according to a report released last week. And nearly 70 percent of Americans thought it unlikely they'd get busted for it.

"Law enforcement officials are getting more sophisticated in their methods for identifying marijuana-impaired drivers, and the consequences are not worth the risk," said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee public affairs director for AAA.

There are now about 185 Drug Recognition Experts (DREs) working in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, up 30 percent since 2013.

Fed Protections

Congress debated bills last week that sought protections for federal employees using cannabis in conjunction with their state laws and protections for banks doing business with the cannabis industry.

New Arkansas Dispensary

Arkansas Natural Products opened last week in Clinton, Arkansas. It's the third dispensary to open there. ReLeaf Center Dispensary and Farm is expected to open in Bentonville next month.