Elvis Week 2020 Kicks Off August 8th 

This year’s festivities include in-person and virtual options.

by Julie Ray

Elvis Week 2020 is the 43rd year fans will be rockin' and rollin' with the King — and this year's festivities offer the first virtual option.

The gates to Graceland reopened in May, and it seemed Elvis Week would be like every other year. As the Graceland family re-evaluated the health crisis, plans were made to significantly modify Elvis Week by eliminating any potential high-risk activity, including live performances, live appearances, group parties or meals, autograph signings, and meet and greets.

"We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality," stated Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings. "We're doing this in a safe manner and in the best interest for our community, our employees, and our guests. Together, we will succeed."

The modified schedule and virtual option will allow fans to participate in Elvis Week and celebrate the life and legacy of Elvis Presley in the way that feels right for them. Fans planning to attend will enjoy a series of daily screening events between August 8th and 16th that fully comply with recommended government protocols. The Candlelight Vigil on August 15th will be more limited than in past years and will require free advanced reservations, but the longstanding tradition will carry on with a socially distanced fan procession to the Meditation Garden.

Virtual passes are $39 and will include content in a closed Facebook group through the end of August. Fans planning to attend in person can purchase a $50 day pass that will include an Elvis Experience Tour with a mansion tour after 2 p.m., plus all-day access to Elvis Presley's Memphis and a tour of Elvis' airplanes. Access to two Elvis Week screenings scheduled for that day and priority access to Candlelight Vigil reservations will also be available.

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley, graceland.com, Visit the website for a schedule of events offered for both live and virtual options, August 8-16.

Comments

