Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 08, 2019 We Recommend

Eve of Great Battle: Full-contact Steel Fighting at Hi Tone 

Memphis Armored Fight Club throws down Saturday night.

by Julia Baker

Memphis Armored Fight Club throws down the gauntlet for an eve of great battle Saturday night at the Hi Tone.

A few of their 25 armored men will showcase the sport of full-contact steel fighting by pummeling each other in the heads with blunted weapons, which may or may not include polearms, axes, or swords.

Despite the way it sounds, co-founder Nicholas Homa says the sport is relatively safe.

click to enlarge Single combat! - MAFC
  • MAFC
  • Single combat!

"It's an extreme sport," he says. "It's safe compared to boxing, where you have no equipment preventing injury. But accidents happen sometimes."

Risk always comes with reward, though, according to Homa, who says there are numerous benefits to armored fighting.

"We have members who range from their early 20s up to their mid-50s, and they're getting themselves in shape and receiving cardio they've never had before," he says. "They're also establishing healthy habits, like losing weight and eating better, to better help support themselves in the sport."

Each set of armor members wear weighs between 40 and 70 pounds, and a lot of strategic research goes into ensuring replicas stay true to medieval times.

"Most of our armor is all from the 14th to 16th centuries," he says. "Everything we use, we have to be able to document it from an actual source from a museum. So we'll have to find images of something that we want to have made and put together a complete kit that's within a 50-year time range."
Memphis Armored Fight Club, Hi Tone, Saturday, August 10th, 8 p.m., $10.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Memphis Armored Fight Club @ Hi Tone

    • Sat., Aug. 10, 8 p.m. $10

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of Memphis Armored Fight Club, Hi Tone

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

News Feature

CannaBeat: Cannabis Beer & Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

Toby Sells 08/08/2019

Book Features

Richard Zoglin's Elvis in Vegas

Jesse Davis 08/08/2019

Art Feature

Cole O'Keeffe's "God is Real and Other Perceptions" at Jay Etkin

Michael Donahue 08/08/2019

Food & Wine

Asha Hopson's Sundaze Gourmet Desserts

Michael Donahue 08/08/2019

We Recommend

Peace, Love, & Streetdog

Julia Baker 08/08/2019

We Recommend

Eve of Great Battle: Full-contact Steel Fighting at Hi Tone

Julia Baker 08/08/2019

The Rant

Enough, Already: Lack of Sensible Gun Laws is Killing Us

Zach Bair 08/08/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Hack Memphis & 901 Memes

08/08/2019

The Fly-By

After the Attacks

Maya Smith 08/08/2019

Cover Feature

Brian Banks and the Road to Redemption

Chris McCoy 08/08/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation