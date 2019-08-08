Eve of Great Battle: Full-contact Steel Fighting at Hi Tone 

Memphis Armored Fight Club throws down the gauntlet for an eve of great battle Saturday night at the Hi Tone.

A few of their 25 armored men will showcase the sport of full-contact steel fighting by pummeling each other in the heads with blunted weapons, which may or may not include polearms, axes, or swords.

Despite the way it sounds, co-founder Nicholas Homa says the sport is relatively safe.

click to enlarge MAFC

Single combat!

"It's an extreme sport," he says. "It's safe compared to boxing, where you have no equipment preventing injury. But accidents happen sometimes."

Risk always comes with reward, though, according to Homa, who says there are numerous benefits to armored fighting.

"We have members who range from their early 20s up to their mid-50s, and they're getting themselves in shape and receiving cardio they've never had before," he says. "They're also establishing healthy habits, like losing weight and eating better, to better help support themselves in the sport."

Each set of armor members wear weighs between 40 and 70 pounds, and a lot of strategic research goes into ensuring replicas stay true to medieval times.

"Most of our armor is all from the 14th to 16th centuries," he says. "Everything we use, we have to be able to document it from an actual source from a museum. So we'll have to find images of something that we want to have made and put together a complete kit that's within a 50-year time range."

Memphis Armored Fight Club, Hi Tone, Saturday, August 10th, 8 p.m., $10.