Exploring Art: Clough-Hanson Gallery Hosts Webinar Series 

Historian and co-founder of Native Rites, Amanda Lee Savage, will talk this Thursday.

by Julie Ray

Clough-Hanson Gallery at Rhodes College is hosting a new series of webinar lectures, "Closer Than We Appear: Art and Sharing Space in a Time of Social Distance." This series will look to art and artists to help us think in new ways about sharing space in communities large and small, distant and close.

First in the series is a look at the ways that Native artists have engaged with these issues for generations. Historian and co-founder of Native Rites, Amanda Lee Savage, will talk remotely about art and anticolonialism in the context of the exhibition "Native Voices, 1950s to Now: Art for a New Understanding," on view through September 26th at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.

The origin story for the United States requires remembering and unremembering during a contentious time in our history, says Savage. "This selective remembering and forgetting of indigenous people is critical to how the United States imagined itself in the 19th century."

Savage challenges that origin story. To hear her lecture, a link to this webinar will be emailed to registrants prior to the event and posted on the Clough-Hanson Gallery Facebook page.

In October, the conversation will continue with Cannupa Hanska Luger, whose Mirror Shield Project is on view in the "Native Voices" exhibition and has been used in resistance movements across the country, including Water Protectors in Standing Rock.

More details will be announced soon. Be sure to check the gallery's Facebook page for the most up-to-date information, or email parsonsj@rhodes.edu.

Thursday, September 3, 6 p.m., rhodes.edu/gallery, Visit the Clough-Hanson Facebook page for more information and registration, Free.

