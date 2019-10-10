Fall Fashion in Memphis 

When we learn about "sustainable fashion," we soon realize that there are many forms of it. Many of us have started to emphasize the importance of making and buying clothes in a more environmentally friendly manner, while others advocate buying secondhand/vintage items. Some are also discovering the benefits of renting clothes, as opposed to purchasing newly produced clothes, or purchasing on-demand, local, custom-made garments.

All are strategies promoting more environmentally, socially, and ethically conscious production and consumption and are becoming important steps toward forming a more sustainable fashion industry.

This fall, we take a look at how a few stylish Memphians are weaving sustainability into their wardrobe.

Jeremie →

@lacomidadejeremie

My family has always had a tradition of exploring nearby Connecticut towns on Sundays in the summer through the fall, shopping at thrift stores and hunting for tag sales. To me, it was like a scavenger hunt, but I quickly learned that some people thought that shopping second-hand made you poor and gross. Then I realized it was actually a way to look fabulous and penny-pinch. Now that's winning, if you ask me!

About three years ago, I created my platform "La Comida De Jeremie," where I share vegan recipes and how I live sustainably. I come from an urban city, similar to Memphis. When I came here, I knew that I had the opportunity to educate others, and that's exactly what I plan to do through fashion and food. Whether it's supporting one of Memphis' urban gardens or shopping at local thrift stores, together we can help the planet.

Jeremie, Look 1

Hat: borrowed from boyfriend's

wardrobe

Shirt: BooHooMan

Pants: City Thrift

Belt: Depop

Shoes: Depop

Jeremie, Look 2

Shirt: Goodwill

Jeans: Goodwill

Jacket: BooHooMan

Shoes: Depop

Sophorn →

@sophornkuoy

Linking fashion to sustainability is a fairly new concept for me. As an architect, sustainability is something we consider at every stage of design. Sourcing sustainable products or materials for a building is a practice that can also be applied when choosing the foods I eat or the clothes I wear. Now I've been more conscious about purchasing classic garments, whether new or vintage, made from quality, natural fabrics, which feel better, last longer, and can be passed down through many, many years.

Sophorn, Look 1

Linen wrap dress: handcrafted by Nich via Etsy

Boots: Born

Clutch: TIENA, ttiena.com

Sophorn, Look 2

Cotton blend sweater: a Paris find

Trousers: Stock & Belle, @stockandbelle

Shoes: Born

Khalifa Kofi →

@khalifa.kofi

I grew up in South Memphis in a single-parent household for a majority of my life. Sustainable clothing has always been a part of my existence for as long as I can remember. Being the third of five children, I often got hand-me-downs from my older brothers. I learned how to sew from my Gram. So, I would do little alterations to everything I received to make it my own. I'd add buttons, patches, rips ... anything to make it new and mine.

My love of DIY blossomed at an early age and just stuck with me. Thrifted fashion immediately became my lifestyle. Clothing with a history, a story, reminded me of myself. Thrifting is therapeutic for me. I try to pair a lot of my found fashions with local POC boutiques and businesses. Aside from Goodwill, Plato's Closet, Salvation Army, and other plethora of tiny thrift stops and antique malls, places like Mbabzi House of Style, The Gift Wraps, and booths of Tako's Treasures clothing aid in keeping my style a unique mixture of modern, '70s, and heavily cultural.

Memphis and being a Memphian inspires a lot of what I do. This city holds so much talent and inspiration! I'm lucky enough to be immersed fully in the art environment here. I'm never not pouring that inspiration into my overall presentation ... and sustainable clothing is easily accessible.

Khalifa, Look 1

Fedora: Target

Striped jumper: City Thrift

Silver necklace: my mom's jewelry box

Black heels and chunky knit cardigan: my Aunt

Jean's closet

Khalifa, Look 2

Tweed coat with faux fur collar: TIENA, ttiena.com

High-waist jeans: City Thrift

Burgundy snakeskin bag: belonged to my Gram

Tan heels: my Aunt Jean's closet