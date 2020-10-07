FedEx Seeks to Hire Thousands of Memphis Employees 

FedEx Corp. is hiring around 70,000 in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season.

"As our team of more than 500,000 team members is busy preparing to deliver the holidays, we once again expect to see a large number of packages traverse our global network over the 2020 peak holiday shipping season," reads a statement from the Memphis-based corporation. "In order to provide the best possible service during this busy time of the year, FedEx is increasing hours for some existing employees and boosting our workforce with seasonal positions, as needed.

"Currently, we expect to add more than 70,000 positions in the lead-up to this peak season, with the majority of those added to the FedEx Ground network."

click to enlarge FedEx Corp.

A masked FedEx employee

Thousands of positions are available at the FedEx Memphis Hub at Memphis International Airport. Starting pay for full-time and part-time positions is $18 per hour. The jobs also include a benefits package with healthcare, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, holiday pay, work/life balance, and additional discounts.

Job seekers are encouraged to apply via careers.fedex.com. Prospective employees can also apply in person at the FedEx Hub Recruitment Center at 2874 Business Park Drive. The office is open Monday through Saturday. Details for jobs, pay, benefits, and applications can all be found at fedexishiring.com.

"At FedEx, people are our strength," says a YouTube video on the fedexishiring.com website. "Even during these unprecedented times, we are delivering medical supplies, test kits, things you need every day, helping us move forward together."

The new jobs come ahead of "what is expected to be an unprecedented peak holiday shipping season," according to a company statement. They are part of a number of new initiatives to aid the company meet the demand.

The company recently began Sunday residential delivery coverage "to serve the growing needs of e-commerce customers." It has also expanded and developed FedEx Ground's network of sorting stations to better serve large e-tailers, added eight new facilities to handle larger items like TVs and furniture, and expanded more than 50 facilities to handle more volume.

Shippers can now also ship packages as heavy as 150 pounds through the FedEx Home Delivery Service. Customers can also pick up and drop off their packages at the company's Retail Convenience Network, which includes 8,000 Dollar General stores, more than 20,000 staffed FedEx locations, Walgreens, Kroger, Albertstons, and more. Through FedEx Freight Direct, customers can receive heavy and bulky items inside their homes or businesses.

"FedEx has nearly 50 years' experience flexing our network to stay ahead of what's next," said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer of FedEx Corp. "We're excited to have expanded our e-commerce capabilities even further — including the acceleration of FedEx Ground's seven-days-a-week residential delivery, investments in automated facilities, and growth in our FedEx Freight Direct service and our retail convenience network.

"These strategic investments will help better support what is expected to be an unprecedented holiday shipping season."

Package volume grew in the company's first quarter of 2020, which ended on August 31st. FedEx made a profit of $1.25 billion in those three months.