May 30, 2019 News » The Fly-By

Fly on the Wall 1579 

by Chris Davis

Political Pony

Memphis' strip club scene has always twerked to the beat of a different drum machine.

But if things go according to plan, The Pony will soon be hosting Roger Stone. He's a conservative consultant, strategist, and agent provocateur who worked on the presidential campaigns of Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump, more than earning his reputation as the Dark Lord of the Right.

According to various reports, Stone has been making appearances at strip clubs to fund his legal defense against a seven-count federal indictment stemming from the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Pony visit would find Stone judging a stripper contest scheduled for June 5th-7th.

This isn't the first time The Pony has courted a more political crowd. Almost a year ago, top-shelf porn star and occasional libertarian candidate Stormy Daniels visited Memphis on her Make America Horny Again tour. The controversy around Daniels' affair with President Donald Trump and the $130,000 in hush money she was paid not to disclose it had already blown up in the media. The Pony advertised the show by changing their sign to read, "You Can't Trump Us."

Neverending Elvis

Could this be the Game of Thrones sequel we haven't been waiting for?

Dakota Striplin, a contestant on "The Voice Australia," just suggested that he — maybe, possibly — could be a secret grandson to the King of Rock-and-Roll, Elvis Presley.

The only evidence seems to be that Striplin's grandmother met Elvis in Hawaii and was very upset when he died.

