Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

June 06, 2019 News » The Fly-By

Fly on the Wall 1580 

by Chris Davis

Neverending Gannett

Gannett Co., The Commercial Appeal's parent company, may have recently avoided a hostile takeover by a hedge fund, but vultures continue to circle.

On the same day Gannett's board voted to reject new members nominated by minority owner Alden Global Capital, stories began to circulate about new suitors looking to purchase the media company. More recently, Gannett's national paper, USA Today, published a weirdly speculative article for a company reporting on itself, noting that "Gannett is reportedly in merger talks with newspaper chain GateHouse Media" and other media companies.

According to the report, a merger could help Gannett "bulk up and trim costs." Bulk up and trim costs? To borrow from Shakespeare, that's hot ice and wondrous, strange snow. USA Today reports that Gannett had no comment for its own flagship newspaper.

Long story short: Memphis' Commercial Appeal has experienced one disruption after another, and the trend appears likely to continue. Alden may have failed in its takeover attempt, but hedge funds fundamentally changed the nature of newspaper ownership when they bought into the industry circa 2008.

Neverending Elvis

Via popculture.com: "The exit from Scientology earned both Lisa Marie and her mother the title of 'suppressive person' ... This means that members, even family members still in the church, cut off all contact from a person."

The assertion was questioned because Lisa Marie's actress daughter, Riley Keough, is still a member of fantasy author L. Ron Hubbard's sci-fi religion.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Blurb

Deep Cuts: Local Comic Crowdfunding Campaign

Jesse Davis 06/07/2019

Hungry Memphis

Saltwater Crab Going into Indian Pass Space

Susan Ellis 06/07/2019

News Blog

Parks Partnership Answers the Internet's Most Burning Questions

Toby Sells 06/07/2019

News Blog

Lanes Close on Poplar, as City Adds Crosswalk Near Central Library

Maya Smith 06/07/2019

Film Features

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

Chris McCoy 06/07/2019

News Blog

MAS Offers $19 Dog Adoptions After Cruelty Case Yields 40 Intakes

Maya Smith 06/07/2019

Music Blog

It’s Bonnaroo Time! Previewing Next Week's Fun

Bianca Phillips 06/07/2019

Hungry Memphis

How Chef Tam's Peach Cobbler Nachos Broke the Internet

Susan Ellis 06/06/2019

News Blog

Bovell Takes Baton as MSO Assistant Conductor

Jon W. Sparks 06/06/2019

We Saw You

Memphis Italian Festival, Carnival Memphis, and Festivals Galore

Michael Donahue 06/06/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Davis

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation