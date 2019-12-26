Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 26, 2019 Politics » Politics Feature

Four Points: A Look Back at the Year in Local Politics 

by Jackson Baker

The 2019 City Election: Though turnout statistics remained meager for the quadrennial Memphis municipal election, there was some spirited competition between a triad of candidates at the head of an 11-candidate mayoral field.

The favorite from the word go was first-term Mayor Jim Strickland, who, after serving eight years as a budget-hawk councilman, had upset then-incumbent Mayor AC Wharton in 2015 by running a model campaign on the promise of being "brilliant with the basics": public safety, anti-blight, and official accountability.

click to enlarge Jim Strickland - JACKSON BAKER
  • Jackson Baker
  • Jim Strickland

Strickland ran on similar themes in 2019, along with boasting advances in addressing potholes and 911 calls, and a record of enhancing city contracting opportunities for women and minorities. He had also lanced a major public boil in managing to remove Confederate statues from Downtown parks through the sleight-of-hand stratagem of vending the parks to an ad hoc nonprofit that could circumvent a state law restricting the city's right to alter the monuments' status.

One of Strickland's opponents, first-term County Commissioner Tami Sawyer, had risen to prominence as the leader of Take 'Em Down 901, which had aroused public sentiment against the statues. She also had developed something of a national reputation as a progressive political figure to reckon with and based her mayoral race on the slogan "We Can't Wait."

Though she would finish third, behind Strickland and former Mayor Willie Herenton, Sawyer may have attracted more attention, locally and elsewhere, than either of the other candidates. Late in the campaign, she gained attention from outrage regarding a Memphis magazine caricature widely regarded as racially stereotypical, but she subsequently lost some luster via the public surfacing of some youthful tweets that offended animal-rights advocates and members of the LGBTQ community, among others.

For his part, Herenton, who in 1991 had become the city's first elected black mayor, never quite regained the spotlight or the support that had attended that earlier heroic effort.

The "bogus ballots" controversy: For as long as any of us can remember, the atmosphere of Shelby County elections has had a certain resemblance to shopping-center openings and other acts of commercial boosterism. No election occurs without a proliferation of paid advertising displays passing themselves off as sample ballots.

Two or three entrepreneurs have for some years made a comfortable living putting the squeeze on local candidates, selling them places for their names and pictures on glossy sheets or pamphlets containing lists of "endorsees" for this or that office. So accepted has been the practice that, when Democratic Party groups and City Council candidate John Marek legally challenged the practice in 2019, no local judge could be found to hear the case. The reason? Most or all of them had previously purchased space on such ballots!

Even so, the case is going forward in 2020, with either a federal court or retired state Judge William Acree of Jackson (who on election day in October issued a temporary restraining order) hearing the issue.

The 2019 General Assembly: Ever since the overwhelming Republican electoral successes in the statewide elections of 2010 and 2014, Tennessee has not only fallen out of what for more than a century was a comfortably Democratic orbit, it has also teetered away from what had become a role as a politically balanced border state with barometric tendencies.

Even under the eight-year reign of Governor Bill Haslam, a Republican moderate, the state had begun functioning in the mode of a dyed-in-the-wool deep-South polity. During Haslam's first term, the arch-conservative state Senate Speaker and Lieutenant Governor Ron Ramsey made sure that Haslam's package of moderately conservative educational reforms included the abolition of what had been teachers' bargaining rights, and Ramsey and other hard-right Republicans intervened to prevent Haslam from accepting federal Medicaid expansion funds.

In 2019, the new Republican governor, a businessman neophyte named Bill Lee, was equally resistant to state efforts to boost TennCare and even more zealous about adulterating public education, enhancing state authority over charter schools, and pushing a program of private-school vouchers he insisted on calling "education savings accounts." On the progressive side, Lee did take the lead in calling for civil justice reforms and the easing of transitioning into society of ex-felons.

Meanwhile, legislators were kept busy fighting over a series of anti-abortion measures and bills regarded as curtailing the rights of the LGBTQ community or at least mitigiating the public impact of its members. Under the reigning GOP supermajority, hard caps were imposed on damage suits, and tax legislation tended to strip state revenue sources down to the core of the state sales tax, though a good business climate managed to sustain state spending levels.

Increasingly, the deportment of state officials was not beyond the reach of public opinion, as the imperious ways of GOP Speaker Glen Casada of Franklin caused him the loss of a vote of confidence in his caucus and prompted his resignation, and state Representative David Byrd was under unrelenting pressure to resign because of accusations of past sexual improprieties.

click to enlarge Lee Harris - JACKSON BAKER
  • Jackson Baker
  • Lee Harris

Shelby County government: With the power struggle between former Mayor Mark Luttrell and members of the county commision now a thing of the past, a newly elected commission more or less worked in harness with new Mayor Lee Harris, though there were residual points of tension, as when Harris attempted to get his budget priorities accepted whole, without change or compromise.

Democrat Harris, who is known to be anticipating a future run for Congress, would also occasionally out-run his base of support on the majority-Democrat but largely bipartisan-minded commission by getting conspicuously out in front with populist heroics — a case in point being his veto of county funding for a model natatorium at the University of Memphis, insisting that the University commit to a uniform $15-an-hour wage for its employees first. That issue would be resolved with a feel-good resolution by the commission, restoring the county's million-dollar contribution while expressing support for the U of M wage increase at some expedited but unidentified future point.

In general, the commission followed Harris' lead on a series of civil justice reforms, and mayor and commission alike were stoutly committed to the county's  MWBE program to enhance the level of contracting with minority- and women-owned businesses.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More Politics Feature »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

The Rant

Momentum for All

Maya Smith 12/26/2019

News Feature

Party Like It’s 2020: Our NYE Guide

Jesse Davis 12/26/2019

Film Features

The Year in Film

Chris McCoy 12/26/2019

Politics Feature

Four Points: A Look Back at the Year in Local Politics

Jackson Baker 12/26/2019

Cover Feature

2020 Vision

Flyer Staff 12/26/2019

We Recommend

The Radio Broadcast Brings its Mario Kart 64 U.S. Tour to Hi Tone

Julia Baker 12/26/2019

We Recommend

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park's First Day Hike Festival is January 1st

Julia Baker 12/26/2019

Music Features

A Dozen Delights: 12 Great Memphis Albums from 2019

Alex Greene 12/26/2019

Food & Wine

Wrap it Up: A Roundup of 2019 Food News Tidbits

Lorna Field 12/26/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet 2019 MVPs: Tittie Rocks, Buns Out, and Memplops

12/26/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Jackson Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation