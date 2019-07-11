From Akira to DBZ: Anime Blues Con 

Cosplayers, gamers, and anime/manga fans unite! The ninth annual Anime Blues Con provides a fun, three-day conference perfect for nerding out.

"There's something at this con for everyone," says Matthew Santirojprapai, director of communications for Anime Blues Con.

click to enlarge Anime Blues Con

La Parfait Maid Cafe

Some of the guests of honor this year include Fullmetal Alchemist voice actors Aaron Dismuke and Caitlin Glass and One-Man Punch voice actor Max Mittelman. "We try to get guests from the same popular series so fans have the chance to meet more voice actors of the same series," says Santirojprapai. "We're also excited to have Samurai Dan and Jillian perform. Their martial arts instruction is really fun to look at."

Other guests include Tiffany Grant, Micah Salusod, and La Parfait Maid Cafe.

An estimated 5,000 attendees will have an array of other cosplay, adult, and otaku (guest-led) tracked events and programming to immerse themselves in, like cosplay contests, gaming tournaments, the Animated Music Video (AMV) League, swap meet marketplace, and the ABC Formal Ball. Musical entertainment includes a performance by dance-rock band The Slants and an off-site after-party at Club Spectrum on Friday featuring DJ Aazera and Neo Tokyo Dancers.

Guests can purchase daily walk-in or three-day badges. Visit animeblues.com for more information.



Anime Blues Con, Memphis Cook Convention Center, July 12th-14th, $20-$25.

