Future-Everything Hosts YouTube "QuaranStream" 

The Memphis-based multimedia label collaborates with more than 50 EDM artists and multi-instrumentalists from around the world.

by Julia Baker

Future-Everything, a Memphis-based "for artist, by artist" multimedia label and lifestyle brand that collaborates with more than 50 EDM artists and multi-instrumentalists from around the world, debuted its first live "QuaranStream" episode on YouTube last Wednesday.

The episode was hosted by Future-Everything co-founder Micah McGee, otherwise known by his DJ name Strooly, previewing the label's unreleased material, like the upcoming Night Park EP that drops April 3rd, masters from the forthcoming HeartWerk EP, and unheard demos from collaborators Qemist and DJ DanceAlone.

"It was so awesome to get to preview out all this unreleased music we have coming out in the next few months," says McGee. "There's no other way we could feel comfortable doing that."

click to enlarge Micah “Strooly” McGee
  • Micah “Strooly” McGee
click to enlarge werec_tehkal_strooly_photog-unknown.jpg

Future-Everything has experimented with streaming live content in the past, McGee having produced a live podcast series in the infancy stages of the label's founding in 2014. Due to technical difficulties, however, the label steered its focus toward live events. But with the recent changes in events surrounding the global pandemic, Future-Everything was encouraged to revisit the idea of live streams.

"I think considering how quickly I pieced the setup together, it went great," says McGee. "It was the first one I've done like that, so there were some great learnings to come from it."

McGee hopes that through the live streams, his collaborators can continue to make a living while aiding growth in the musical community.

"If there's anything that we can do to help keep our artists connected, and maybe even help supplement some income through these efforts in the near future, then we are going to do everything we can in the meantime to help get us closer to that," he says.

To stay updated on Future-Everything's QuaranStreams, follow Future-Everything (username ftrvrythng) on social media.

Speaking of...

