Glide Ride: a South Memphis Community Bike Ride 

Looks like we are going to enjoy some beautiful weather in upper 70s this weekend. It's just the kind of weather that makes you glad that Glide Rides are back.

What's a Glide Ride? According to the organizer Lindsey Pender, research and evaluation specialist at The Works Inc., "We have a few routes through and leading out of South Memphis. Sometimes we head Downtown, visiting MLK Plaza and Martyr's Park. Sometimes we go to the Metal Museum, Stax, or neighboring areas like Glenview. We switch it up, hang out, and have fun."

You'll meet Pender and the other riders at the South Memphis Farmers Market, so come early or make time after the ride and shop the South Memphis Farmers Market.

Glide Ride takes cyclists on an easy-going tour of the Bluff City.

Pender makes a point to emphasize that this fun, easy community bike ride is intended for all ages and experience levels from all areas of the city. While all bicycle riders are welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants will ride for about an hour at an easy pace.

Arrive early if you would like to borrow a bike or air up your tires. There are a limited number of adult-sized bicycles available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. Be ready to roll out at 10:40 a.m. The group leaves with or without you.

While you enjoy your scenic view through the South Memphis area and beyond, Pender asks that you consider how to improve bicycle facilities and connectivity within the South Memphis area and share your thoughts.

Glide Ride, Meet at South Memphis Farmers Market, 1400 Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 19, 10:30 a.m.