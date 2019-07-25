Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

July 25, 2019 Opinion » The Rant

Go Fund America 

by Jen Clarke

Memphians take care of each other. That's not boosterism; it's a proven fact. The city consistently ranks among the most charitable in America, year after year. So I wasn't surprised at the turnout at last Saturday's "For the Love of Luke" benefit to raise funds for one of Midtown's most prodigious and beloved musicians. I wasn't surprised by the silent auction bids or the GoFundMe proceeds, either — or the quickness with which so many people offered their time and talents. If you missed it, I'm sorry you weren't there for a hell of a show, but there's another benefit at DKDC this weekend, and the lineup is just as good.

In these moments, I'm proud to live in a place where people rally to help each other out when they need it. But something gets lost in all the feel-good vibes surrounding these inspiring tales of community: We shouldn't have to do this. For one thing, in a town that markets itself as a cornerstone of "blues, soul, and rock-and-roll," it'd be nice if our cultural torch-bearers were a little better taken care of. But big-picture, it's fundamentally screwed up that health care is treated as a commodity, rather than a right and a moral obligation, and that's putting it nicely.

click to enlarge rant_gofundme.jpg

Remember the migrant caravan the GOP tried to elevate during last fall's midterm elections as a campaign issue? There's actually another caravan that, I think, represents a much more troubling issue: people with type 1 diabetes who have to make regular bus trips to Canada to buy insulin. Because, understandably, they can't afford to spend $300-plus on a single vial. Millions of Americans are diabetic, and prices have tripled over the past decade while drugmakers make bajillions of dollars. Meanwhile, 26-year-olds are dying because they're fresh off their parents' coverage and forced to ration their life-saving medication. So far, Colorado is the only state that regulates the amount patients can be charged: no more than $100 a month.

Worse yet are the stories — pitched as evidence that the kids are all right and the next generation isn't fully empathy deficient — of elementary-aged students pooling their allowances or giving up their birthday presents to help a classmate get a new wheelchair or some other health-care necessity for which money absolutely should not be a barrier. "That's raising 'em right," says the commentariat. Sorry, no. I'm not sure it's possible to "raise 'em right" in a nation where a child with a disability has to rely on the generosity of her classmates, who are also children. The only lesson that teaches is that only people with money are allowed to live semi-comfortably, and everyone else is at their mercy, even kids. While that's probably true, it certainly doesn't make it right.

Medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcy because it's next to impossible to budget for an unexpected health-care expense. On top of the bills, lost wages add up, and those rainy-day funds evaporate in minutes. Even for those with insurance, high-and-rising deductibles lead to high out-of-pocket costs. That means there are a lot of people out here with nagging pains and weird lumps they're hoping will just go away on their own. And they're waiting for the situation to get bad enough to justify the $500 or $1,000 or the firstborn child they'll have to give up for some relief. GoFundMe, the most popular crowd-funding platform out there, has raised more than $5 billion and counting since its launch. Of course a third of their campaigns are for health-care costs. I bet another decent chunk is for vet bills, but I digress.

People seem to be more than willing, happy even, to contribute to these campaigns. I wonder if there's an opportunity for GoFundMe to scale its platform. Maybe they can launch a national pilot program, where a little bit of money is taken from people's paychecks and put in a big pool for medical care. That way, we all could just go to the doctor when we need to, without having to worry about missing a rent payment or getting a claim for cancer treatment rejected as unnecessary or getting sued by the hospital. Call it, I don't know, "GoFundAmerica" or something. "GoFund Us All," maybe. Sounds crazy, but it just might work.

Jen Clarke is a digital marketing specialist and an unapologetic Memphian.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Rant »

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

The Rant

Go Fund America

Jen Clarke 07/25/2019

We Recommend

Ann Wallace’s One-Woman Play, Live Rich Die Poor, Comes to First Congo

Jesse Davis 07/25/2019

We Recommend

Omar Higgins’ Legacy Continues with Return of Live Up Fest

Julia Baker 07/25/2019

Cover Feature

On the Clock: Memphis Animals Who Put in a Day's Work

Flyer Staff 07/25/2019

Food & Wine

Bar Ware Brings Craft Cocktails — and a Juice Bar — Downtown

Meghan Stuthard 07/25/2019

News Feature

Time to Save: Details on Tax-Free Weekend

Flyer Staff 07/25/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Buns Out, God Loves Memphis Mane

07/25/2019

The Fly-By

New NORML

Toby Sells 07/25/2019

Music Features

Mellotrons Redux: “Mellotron Variations” Spawns a Record and Film

Alex Greene 07/25/2019

Film Features

The Lion King (2019)

Chris McCoy 07/25/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Jen Clarke

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation