Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 28, 2020 We Recommend

Go Further: Virtual Race for the Cure Is This Weekend 

by Julie Ray

This one is personal. Chances are it's personal for you, too. According to breastcancer.org, about one in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Most of us know at least eight women. One of those women will be affected.

Susan G. Komen is the largest and best-funded breast cancer organization in the United States. Our local chapter, Susan G. Komen Memphis-MidSouth Mississippi, makes sure that 80 cents of every dollar is directed to its mission, and of that, 75 percent remains local. The remaining 25 percent funds breast cancer research.

click to enlarge MaryBeth Werner Connor is a fighter. - FACEBOOK/MARYBETH WERNER CONNOR
  • Facebook/MaryBeth Werner Connor
  • MaryBeth Werner Connor is a fighter.

Contemporary Media, the Memphis Flyer parent company, is once again participating this year. The team is racing through Central Gardens for our sisters, mothers, aunts, and other women (as well as men). Come down and cheer our small but mighty group to the finish line as we Race for the Cure. We'll be starting at 9 a.m.

A childhood friend, MaryBeth Werner Connor, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer, recently gave us all great news.

"All of my cancer is gone," said Connor. "The chemo worked, and the cancer has been eaten up. No lymph node involvement. I could not have made it through this without all of my family and friends who gave me the strength to handle this and kick cancer's butt."

MaryBeth, this one's for you — and for breast cancer research, so that more women can say they kicked cancer's butt.

Komen Memphis-MidSouth Virtual Race for the Cure®, komenmemphisms.org, Saturday, Oct. 31.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Komen Memphis-MidSouth Virtual Race for the Cure® @ Virtual & Online

    • Sat., Oct. 31
    • Buy Tickets

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Sacha Baron Cohen Returns to Skewer Us in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best of Memphis 2020 Food & Drink
It Ain’t Beanbag: Local Campaigns Sling Mud in Last-Ditch Efforts
Best of Memphis 2020 Goods & Services
Best of Memphis 2020 Media & Personalities
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

News Blog

Virus Cases Rise by 2,000 in One Week

Toby Sells 10/28/2020

Letter From The Editor

Be Best!

Bruce VanWyngarden 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Introduction

Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Arts & Entertainment

Memphis Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Food & Drink

Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Goods & Services

Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Media & Personalities

Memphis Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Nightlife

Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Wellness

Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Staff Picks

10/28/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation