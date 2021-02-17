Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 17, 2021 Food & Drink » Food & Wine

Grits Any Way You Want Them at Sugar Grits 

Stephanie Westmoreland's restaurant elevates a Southern staple.

by Michael Donahue

Sugar Grits is slated to get its beer and liquor license at the end of February. So diners can now have a cocktail with their grits.

Say what?

The restaurant at The Peabody strictly serves dishes that include grits, whether they're one of the ingredients or a grit cake on the side. They do go well with alcoholic beverages, says owner Stephanie Westmoreland.

Stephanie Westmoreland - LAURA LAZAR
  • Laura Lazar
  • Stephanie Westmoreland

It took grit for Westmoreland, who is from Charlotte, North Carolina, to come up with the concept. "What I grew up eating isn't the same as what other people grew up eating," she says. "I put sugar in my grits. And everybody else puts butter or cheese in their grits. Not that I don't eat that, but if you tell someone, 'I put sugar in my grits,' they go, 'Oooo.' But it's good."

She didn't just put sugar in her grits. "Sometimes I put jam in there, but I'd sweeten it up."

Westmoreland came up with the concept after she noticed more people eating breakfast during the pandemic.

Grits were something she "kind of forgot. Every once in a while I would remember grits and I would go make grits, but it wasn't like a staple. I think that's why I'm so excited to have them on the menu every day."

Diners at Sugar Grits, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, get grits "any way" they might like them. "We have sweet grits. We have savory grits. I wanted to have a variety for people."

Westmoreland, who uses Grit Girl grits out of Oxford, says, "Our grit bowls are really awesome. We have one that has greens and fried chicken in it and white gravy. It's quite delicious. And we have the Downtown Donald, which has duck in it with duck gravy."

They utilize all the different types of grits, including white, rice, and popcorn grits. "Every one of our entrée dishes has some kind of grits. It could be just a grit cake with it, but they all have grits."

As for breakfast, she says, "We have breakfast bowls that have eggs on top, but it's all based on a bottom of grits in a bowl."

Sugar Grits also specializes in gravies, including white country gravy, red eye, tomato, and chocolate, which is her grandmother's recipe. "That chocolate gravy is only used in our breakfasts and desserts."

Westmoreland isn't behind the stove at Sugar Grits. "I'm not a chef, and I love to leave that creativity up to my staff 'cause we have some really good talent."

Westmoreland and her husband, Tony, who are partners in Tandem Restaurant Partners, says chefs from their other restaurants — Ben Yay's, Carolina Watershed, Cafe Society, Zinnie's, and Sidecar Cafe — came up with grit dishes.

"We pulled all our chefs from all our locations and asked them to come up with ideas. I had given them recipe ideas and told them my story of eating and growing up. And then I gave them different concepts from around the country. I admire them for this. They came with something that was unique. They came up with their own ideas based off of that and really crafted something new."

The chefs also got in on the biscuit making. "We probably had them make 20 different styles of biscuits to come up with the right ones that we wanted."

So the big question: What alcoholic drink goes with grits?

"Of course, mimosas will go great for the brunch. As far as beer, I'm not going to lie. I've been pregnant for two years."

She and Tony had their fifth child, Jane, seven weeks ago. "I'm just now starting to be able to have a glass of something every now and then."

Sugar Grits is at 150 Peabody Place, Suite 111; (901) 249-5206.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More Food & Wine »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Signup Genius
Ben Cory Jones’ Trip from Memphis to Hit-Making Hollywood Writer
Raymond Hill: Remembering Clarksdale’s Unsung Reed Man
Judas and the Black Messiah Writes History with Lightning
Corey Mesler’s Camel Literary Universe
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

The Signup Genius

Bruce VanWyngarden 02/17/2021

Food & Wine

Raised by Sound: Crosstown Brewing’s Latest is Worth a Listen

Richard Murff 02/17/2021

Food & Wine

Grits Any Way You Want Them at Sugar Grits

Michael Donahue 02/17/2021

Cover Feature

Ben Cory Jones’ Trip from Memphis to Hit-Making Hollywood Writer

Christen Hill 02/17/2021

We Recommend

POTS’ Virtual Production of “I Am My Own Wife” Opens Feb. 19th

Julie Ray 02/17/2021

We Recommend

Cazateatro Hosts Afro-Latino Week Online

Julie Ray 02/17/2021

Music Features

Raymond Hill: Remembering Clarksdale’s Unsung Reed Man

Alex Greene 02/17/2021

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Stumbling, E. Parkway McDonald’s, and Ice Attack

02/17/2021

Viewpoint

Kooks vs. Conservatives: The GOP Fights for Its Future

Juan Williams 02/17/2021

Film Features

Judas and the Black Messiah Writes History with Lightning

Chris McCoy 02/17/2021

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Michael Donahue

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation