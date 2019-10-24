Haunted Happenings: Halloween Event Guide 

Zoo Boo Memphis Zoo, Friday, Oct. 25-Sunday, Oct. 27, Thursday, Oct. 31

This event features candy stations and hayrides, straw mazes and magic shows, and more. Zoo Boo is fun for ghosts and goblins of all ages.

Haunted Happenings: A Victorian Carnival Woodruff-Fontaine House, Friday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., $30 The resident spirits of the mansion will make mischief with paranormal investigators, tarot readers, the magician Jeffrey Day, face-painting, and Poleluminati Performing Arts.

click to enlarge Soul of the City: Elmwood Rises

Soul of the City: Elmwood Rises Elmwood Cemetery, Friday, Oct. 25-Saturday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. This tour invites visitors to get to know Memphians of ages past. They were saints and sinners. Patriarchs and politicians. Suffragists, scoundrels, leaders of the civil rights movement. Lovers, and epidemic victims.

click to enlarge Model Zero at Black Lodge

Halloween Ritual Weekend Black Lodge, Friday, Oct. 25-Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $13 The return of the living Halloween party — two nights of musical mayhem and cinematic creepiness. A screening

of The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and performances by Switchblade Kid, Model Zero, 1000 Lights, HEELS, Siouxsies and more. The Masquerade Ball is Saturday night.

Big Top Tease: Vol. VI: Freak Show Dru's Place, Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m. QCG Productions returns with their monthly variety show, but this time, things are going to be a little more freaky, with a night of circus acts, drag performances, shock shows, and more.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show The Orpheum, Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $6-$8 Screening of this seasonally scary flick in which a newly engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must pay a call to the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Flick or Treat Memphis Botanic Garden, Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-9 p.m., $8-$10 Scare up your creepiest costume, grab a blanket or chairs, and scream with delight for It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and Casper.

Zombie Walk and Undead DJ Party Carolina Watershed, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7-11 p.m. It's an Undead DJ set followed by a costume contest and a zombie walk to the Loflin Yard barn.

Loflin Graveyard Loflin Yard, Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-midnight All-day event with food, drinks, and games. There will be a live DJ in the barn, pumpkin decorating in the yard, and three costume contests with cash prizes for the adult costume contest.

Halloween Party The Gold Club, Saturday, Oct. 26 It's scary how sexy this Halloween shindig might get.

Halloween Bash and Costume Contest Young Avenue Deli, Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $5 Fifth annual party and contest with drink specials, a costume contest at midnight with a grand prize of a Budweiser bike, and music from DJ Hush.

Devil Train and Freeloader Hi Tone, Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $10 A devilishly dark musical performance from these roots rockers.

Crosstown Creep Sweep Trunk or Treat Crosstown Concourse, Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m. Trick-or-treating for little ghouls and goblins. Volunteers will park their cars on the plaza and fill their trunks with candy. Live music by Almost Elton John and a "Thriller" dance flash mob.

Fifth Annual Black October The CMPLX, Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.-midnight Halloween party for the damned with monsters, witches, vampires, and werewolves.

Costumes & Cocktails on the River Jack Robinson Gallery, Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:30-11 p.m., $35 Third annual party with an open buffet, open bar, live entertainment, DJ, vendors, costume contest, in a safe and mature adult atmosphere. Event is for age 25+.