Have a Good Thyme at Art on the Rocks 

For more than 40 years, Dixon Gallery and Gardens has been a mecca for art, showcasing horticulture and visual arts with lush botanical gardens and a gallery that displays a range of classic and contemporary arts.

Now, the museum fuses the arts of herbology and mixology at its second annual Art on the Rocks tasting event, featuring cocktails inspired by herbs from their gardens. Basil, sage, thyme, and lavender are just a few of the herbs that will be used as ingredients in uniquely crafted cocktails mixed by A Catered Affair.

"My favorite one is a play on a spicy lemon cocktail. It has Fever Tree ginger beer, jalapeño juice, mint, and vodka," says Kristen Rambo, digital communications associate at Dixon Gallery and Gardens. "Another drink, which is kind of on-trend right now, uses Truly hard seltzer with lime juice, ginger, rum, and rosemary."

Other signature drinks served will include frozé (a frozen rosé slushie) and Have a Good Thyme, an Old Dominick vodka drink with fresh thyme, ginger beer, Aperol, and lime juice.

Art on the Rocks, which evolved from the former beer tasting event Art on Tap, will also offer craft beers and mocktails; and several local restaurants, including Amerigo, Cheffie's Café, and Grecian Gourmet, will be present offering food samples. The PRVLG and Josh Threlkeld will provide musical entertainment.

Art on the Rocks is the first of a series of events hosted by the Dixon this season.

"Art on the Rocks is kind of a kick-off event for us in the fall," Rambo says. "And as we move into October, we'll get more into the food tastings like with our Art on Fire event."

Art on the Rocks, Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Friday, September 6th, 6-9 p.m., $40 for members, $50 for non-members and day-of tickets.