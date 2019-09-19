Humane Society Event Offers Yoga with Kittens 

Yoga is good for the soul, and, well, so are kittens. So the Humane Society of Memphis thought to combine two good things and introduce kitten yoga.

The organization started with a kitten yoga event in June, and it was so successful, they thought they'd bring it around again.

In the lobby of the Humane Society, kittens will roam around the room, offering participants help with their Marjaryasanas (cat poses), Vriksasana (tree pose), or Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward facing dog).

click to enlarge Kristen Walker

Are you as flexible as a feline? Find out at the Humane Society’s kitten yoga.

"There won't be a spare kitten," says Kayla Hill, development coordinator. "They'll all be with people hanging out and cuddling with them. We have lots of people who will do yoga poses with them, as well."

The best part? All of these kittens are adoptable.

"This event gives people one-on-one interaction with the kittens, and we hope that some people will fall in love and want to take them home," says Hill.

If participants aren't looking to adopt and just want to hang out with some cuddly kittens, their $25 admission will serve as a tremendous help for the Humane Society.

"For just one animal, it costs $18 to house them and take care of them," says Kristen Walker, Humane Society marketing manager.

And, with between 100 and 200 animals housed at the Humane Society at any given time, any dollar helps. Anyone who loves animals, but not yoga, may send a donation at memphishumane.org or attend other Humane Society-hosted fund-raising events like Woof Walk or All Fores Invitational golf tournament in October.

Kitty Cats & Yoga Mats, Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County, Saturday, September 21st, 9-10 a.m., $25.