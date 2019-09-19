Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 19, 2019 We Recommend

Humane Society Event Offers Yoga with Kittens 

Kitty Cats & Yoga Mats happens Saturday, September 21st.

by Julia Baker

Yoga is good for the soul, and, well, so are kittens. So the Humane Society of Memphis thought to combine two good things and introduce kitten yoga.

The organization started with a kitten yoga event in June, and it was so successful, they thought they'd bring it around again.

In the lobby of the Humane Society, kittens will roam around the room, offering participants help with their Marjaryasanas (cat poses), Vriksasana (tree pose), or Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward facing dog).

click to enlarge Are you as flexible as a feline? Find out at the Humane Society’s kitten yoga. - KRISTEN WALKER
  • Kristen Walker
  • Are you as flexible as a feline? Find out at the Humane Society’s kitten yoga.

"There won't be a spare kitten," says Kayla Hill, development coordinator. "They'll all be with people hanging out and cuddling with them. We have lots of people who will do yoga poses with them, as well."

The best part? All of these kittens are adoptable.

"This event gives people one-on-one interaction with the kittens, and we hope that some people will fall in love and want to take them home," says Hill.

If participants aren't looking to adopt and just want to hang out with some cuddly kittens, their $25 admission will serve as a tremendous help for the Humane Society.

"For just one animal, it costs $18 to house them and take care of them," says Kristen Walker, Humane Society marketing manager.

And, with between 100 and 200 animals housed at the Humane Society at any given time, any dollar helps. Anyone who loves animals, but not yoga, may send a donation at memphishumane.org or attend other Humane Society-hosted fund-raising events like Woof Walk or All Fores Invitational golf tournament in October.

Kitty Cats & Yoga Mats, Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County, Saturday, September 21st, 9-10 a.m., $25.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Kitty Cats and Yoga Mats @ Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County

    • Sat., Sept. 21, 9-10 a.m. $25

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Art Feature

Metal Sculptor Lewis Body Sets up Shop in Memphis

Michael Donahue 09/19/2019

Film Features

Hustlers

Jesse Davis 09/19/2019

Food & Wine

Giddy Up, 409: The Bar at Puck Food Hall

Meghan Stuthard 09/19/2019

Viewpoint

Church and Crump and the Myth of Black Political Elitism

Earle Fisher 09/19/2019

Sports Feature

901FC Goes For Glory ... and the Playoffs

Samuel X. Cicci 09/19/2019

The Rant

Coco: On Pets, Passages, and Social Media

Jen Clarke 09/19/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Memphis Sandwich Clique, Festival Weekend

09/19/2019

The Fly-By

‘Where’s the Punchline?’

Maya Smith 09/19/2019

We Recommend

Shoppin’ on the River: Fall Night Market this Weekend

Julia Baker 09/19/2019

We Recommend

Humane Society Event Offers Yoga with Kittens

Julia Baker 09/19/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation