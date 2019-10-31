In Memory: Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival this Saturday 

Cazateatro Bilingual Theater Group and the Brooks Museum will host a celebration for the community's deceased loved ones during their Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) parade and festival this Saturday, November 2nd.

Día de los Muertos celebrations, originating from Mexico, have extended to the U.S. And people like Monica Sanchez, assistant director and co-founder of Cazateatro, want people to know that, no matter one's heritage, anyone is welcome to celebrate and honor their dearly departed on this day.

click to enlarge Kevin Reed

Día de los Muertos parade

"The more you know about your neighbors, the stronger your community will be," says Sanchez.

The parade, which kicks off at the Tower Courtyard at Overton Square, will feature a number of floats by local organizations like Comunidades Unidas en Una Voz (or United Communities in One Voice), Memphis Police Department, Latino Memphis, and more.

"One of the floats is going to look like a cemetery, where people can leave ofrendas [or offerings] for their loved ones," she says.

The Memphis Police Department will honor fallen officers, and Comunidades Unidas will pay their respects to migrants who died this year. Attendees are also encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones.

The parade fleet will head toward Brooks for a fiesta, where attendees can get sugar skull face paintings, do crafts, shop with art vendors, enjoy live music and dance performances, and learn more about the holiday from helpful guides dressed as Las Catrinas.

"If you don't understand what is going on, our Catrinas — ladies with humongous and beautiful dresses with their faces painted as sugar skulls — will be giving cards with information about the meaning of Día de los Muertos and the meaning of a La Catrina," says Sanchez.

Día de los Muertos Parade and Festival, Overton Square and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Saturday, November 2nd, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free.