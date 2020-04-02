Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

April 02, 2020 Opinion » The Rant

It’s Time To Let Low-Level Offenders Out of Jail 

by Steven Mulroy & Brice Timmons

The COVID-19 pandemic has people keeping their distance from each other, but what if you had no choice but to be in a crowded room, sharing a sink and a toilet, unable to so much as sanitize your hands or step away from a person when they sneezed?

America's culture of mass incarceration is unnecessarily forcing hundreds of thousands of people to crowd together, often with substandard sanitation and medical care. They're prisoners held for low-level offenses such as shoplifting, drug possession, and even driving with a suspended license. For their sake, and ours, we need to let them out.

Many of our prisons and jails are overcrowded. Even the ones not considered overcrowded house strangers in close proximity, with a revolving door of inmates. Jails, which mostly house people who have not yet been convicted, move people in and out on a constant basis. As medical experts will tell you, this is a recipe for coronavirus disaster. You cannot practice social distancing in prison.

You can’t social distance in an overcrowded jail. - ATMAN | DREAMSTIME.COM
  • Atman | Dreamstime.com
  • You can’t social distance in an overcrowded jail.

It's also a constitutional issue. Keeping prisoners in unhealthy conditions can constitute "cruel and unusual punishment" in violation of the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments. The standard is lenient. Prisoners must prove that prison officials acted with "deliberate indifference" to prisoners' well-being. The Supreme Court has stated that exposure of prisoners to a "serious communicable disease," even if the prisoners currently show no symptoms, can meet this standard. Most would agree that COVID-19 qualifies as a "serious communicable disease."

This injustice is even worse with respect to the roughly half-million people jailed in the U.S. who haven't been convicted. Under the Due Process Clause, they're entitled to at least as much protection as those actually convicted. Such people are being held awaiting trial — some because a judge has determined they are likely to flee or be dangerous, but most simply because they can't afford bail. To add insult to injury, many federal courts have suspended jury trials under the Speedy Trial Act's emergency provisions, ensuring that those people remain in jail even longer while awaiting a trial. Surely, we can release many of these people pending trial without serious risk.

This isn't just a question of justice; it's sound health policy. Prisoners constantly cycling in and out of crowded prisons can spread coronavirus to the population at large. The virus is already spreading at New York's Rikers Island facility. Our mass incarceration regime can mass-produce thousands of Typhoid Marys. No reasonable person would urge the release of dangerous prisoners who have committed serious crimes. But a large percentage are held for nonviolent drug, property, or "public order" offenses like prostitution, public drunkenness, and even driving on a suspended license. They would pose less of a public safety threat healthy and released than as potential pandemic vectors.

Los Angeles, Cleveland, and Boston have already decided to release prisoners deemed low-risk. Other cities are not only releasing some inmates but slowing down the influx of more. Baltimore prosecutors are no longer prosecuting most drug, prostitution, and other public order offenses.

The federal system has announced no policy regarding releasing low-risk prisoners or slowing the influx of new low-level, nonviolent offenders. Thankfully, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has temporarily suspended most immigration arrests, reserving arrests for those who pose a public safety threat or whose confinement is mandatory.

New Orleans prosecutors have gone the opposite direction, arguing to judges that inmates have to be kept in jail precisely because they may pose a public health risk even if they don't have the virus. They have also argued that release policies are unnecessary because there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the jail — precisely the type of short-sighted decision-making we can't afford in this pandemic. If we wait for outbreaks in our jails and prisons, it will be too late.

Prosecutors should suspend prosecutions for nonviolent, low-level offenses. Jails should release nonviolent pretrial detainees who languish in jail simply because they cannot afford bail. Prisons should release low-level, non-public-safety offenders who are near their release term anyway. For others charged with or convicted of similar offenses, they should consider parole, home confinement with ankle bracelet monitoring, or other alternatives to traditional incarceration until we are certain the pandemic is behind us. Finally, we need to implement nationwide testing for COVID-19 in jails and prisons. The time to act is now. It's a matter not only of justice, but societal self-defense.

Steven Mulroy is a former federal prosecutor and county commissioner who teaches criminal law at the University of Memphis. Brice Timmons is a civil rights lawyer at the law firm of Black McLaren Jones Ryland & Griffee, P.C., Memphis.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Rant »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

The Rant

It’s Time To Let Low-Level Offenders Out of Jail

Steven Mulroy & Brice Timmons 04/02/2020

Food & Wine

Local Farmers Impacted by COVID-19

Lorna Field 04/02/2020

We Recommend

Becky Zee Hosts Virtual Ceramics Class

Julia Baker 04/02/2020

Food & Wine

Bring Your Favorite Bar Home During Quarantine

Meghan Stuthard 04/02/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Stay Home, Advice from Cox Street Bigfoot

04/02/2020

Cover Feature

On the Front Lines

Flyer Staff 04/02/2020

Music Features

Memphis Music Lovers Support Players’ Online Events

Alex Greene 04/02/2020

Art Feature

Jamie Harmon’s “Quarantine Portrait” Series

Jesse Davis 04/01/2020

News Blog

We Could Use a Little Help

Memphis Flyer Staff 04/01/2020

Politics Beat Blog

Election Commission Hears from Public, Will Delay Vote on New Voting Machines

Jackson Baker 04/01/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation