Join Graceland for Elvis’ 86th Birthday Celebration 

The three-day event includes live music, interactive experiences, and more.

By Julie Ray

A little less conversation and a whole lotta shakin' is in order for the 86th birthday of Elvis Presley. It's now or never, because tickets are going fast.

Some events are sold out, but fans can still score tickets to Elvis Unplugged starring Dean Z. The popular Elvis Week musician will present an evening of Elvis music live at the Graceland Soundstage. This acoustic experience will feature songs ranging from Elvis' biggest hits to some of his fan-favorite songs.

With 200,000 square feet of Elvis exhibits and attractions, guests can spread out. All-new interactive experiences opened in August, including a virtual dress-up (like Elvis), an interactive golf cart ride, and Dean Z's personal favorite — interactive LED dance floor trivia.

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/ELVIS PRESLEY’S GRACELAND
  • Facebook/Elvis Presley’s Graceland

"This might be my new favorite thing right here at Elvis Presley's Graceland," says Dean Z as he demonstrates his moves on the interactive trivia dance floor.

Take the Birthday Bash or Hidden Graceland Tour with vice president of archives and exhibitions, Angie Marchese, and Tom Brown, YouTube series host for Gates of Graceland.

Betty Harper, a licensed Elvis Presley artist who has drawn more than 20,000 images of the King of Rock-and-Roll, will be in The Guest House at Graceland gift shop daily from 1 to 4 p.m. Stop in and view the art from her collection.

As always, free walk-up visits to the Meditation Garden from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on the mornings of January 8th through 10th will be available.

Elvis Birthday Celebration, Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley, Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 7-9, free-$79.

