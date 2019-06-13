Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

June 13, 2019 We Recommend

Juneteenth in Memphis 

Festival celebrates our free and united society.

by Chris Davis

The U.S. celebrates its formal birthday on July 4th, but there's another independence day on the calendar. We celebrate the day a free and united society became possible on June 19th, commemorating the day in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and announced, "All slaves are free."

Memphis' annual Juneteenth Festival has grown into a three-day event that's expected to bring more than 40,000 people to Robert Church Park this weekend for food, fun, and an opportunity to engage with history. This year's celebration gets underway Thursday night, June 13th, with an awards banquet and the performance of a new play, I Know Who I Am, at the University of Memphis Holiday Inn.

click to enlarge Ultimate Dance Showdown
  • Ultimate Dance Showdown

"We will be honoring so many great, deserving Memphians," says festival CEO and President Telisa Franklin, running down a list of pastors, artists, and entrepreneurs.

Juneteenth's Urban Music Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14th, and runs through 10 p.m. that night in Robert Church Park. "It's free admission for people to come out and enjoy arts and crafts vendors, food shops, and a kid zone," Franklin says. "There will be a car show and a walking museum where people can literally learn what Juneteenth means as well.

click to enlarge werecbox_juneteenth_2018.jpg

"This year's majorette showcase is really amazing, with teams coming all the way from Houston, Texas," Franklin says, describing Saturday's main event. Teams of majorettes, steppers, and cheerleaders will compete in Saturday's Juneteenth Ultimate Dance Showdown.

The celebration closes June 16th with Food Truck Sunday and Praise Fest, a day-long gospel concert.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Juneteenth Urban Music Festival @ Robert R. Church Park

    • June 14-16

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Time For Another TEA Party?

Bruce VanWyngarden 06/13/2019

News Feature

Hemp-a-see!

Toby Sells 06/13/2019

Viewpoint

Netanyahu: Trump’s Doppelganger?

Richard Cohen 06/13/2019

Food & Wine

The Launch of 275 Food Project

Susan Ellis 06/13/2019

We Recommend

Juneteenth in Memphis

Chris Davis 06/13/2019

We Recommend

Bluff City Backsliders 20th Anniversary

Chris Davis 06/13/2019

The Rant

Pride Month: A Conversation That Needs to Happen All Year

Maya Smith 06/13/2019

Film Features

Dark Phoenix

Chris McCoy 06/13/2019

Theater Feature

Legends & Outlaws: Theater Review

Chris Davis 06/13/2019

Music Features

Camp DJ: Opening Young Hearts and Minds With Music

Alex Greene 06/13/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Chris Davis

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation