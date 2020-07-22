Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

July 22, 2020 Books » Book Features

Land of the Pure 

Zarrar Said’s debut novel Pureland is a timely warning.

by Jesse Davis

Sometimes the story of a book's publication can be as exciting as the thing itself. There is a story, perhaps apocryphal, that the Maunsel edition of James Joyce's Dubliners was disposed of by guillotine. Whether or not censors were so affronted as to slice the offending manuscript in half, Ulysses was absolutely shredded, smuggled, and seized. Similarly, Zarrar Said's Pureland (Global Collective Publishers), recently released in the U.S. and U.K., met with opposition on its original publication in 2018, by HarperCollins, in India and Pakistan.

"The book itself has similarly gone through what the protagonist goes through, a kind of cultural shunning," says Zarrar Said, the novel's well-traveled author, who was born in Pakistan, grew up in Dubai, and now makes his home in New York. "It's been banned by most retailers in India. It's been taken off the shelves in Pakistan. ... My books have been taken off the shelves in India for no reason other than I was born across the border."

click to enlarge Zarrar Said
  • Zarrar Said

Said, a quantitative mathematician who has written for science publications, was inspired to write his first novel when he came across the story of Pakistan's only Nobel Prize-winning physicist, Abdus Salam, who was also the first Muslim to win the Nobel Prize in Physics. "Salam was a very enigmatic character," Said says, explaining why his proposed nonfiction biography of Salam became a work of fiction. Salam's life, Said says, was prophesied by a saint — and that's just the beginning. "He was born in a small town that didn't have electricity. He actually never saw a lightbulb until the age of 15, but he went on to revolutionize the way we look at energy.

"He faced extreme racism," Said continues. "But the irony is he loved his country so much, so I turned it into a love story. It was just too magical otherwise."

And Pureland is magical — it has the prophecy, for starters, though this time delivered by a levitating saint. Narrated by the assassin who kills Salim Agha, the protagonist based on Salam, the novel follows Agha from his birth in a feudal village in the fictional nation of Pureland through political upheaval, unlucky love, exile, and scientific success. All the while, Agha is motivated by love — his love for the beautiful Laila and for Pureland, the country that refuses to accept him.

click to enlarge book_pureland.jpg

For a novel completed before 2016 and initially published in 2018, it's remarkable how much Pureland resonates today. From the Hindu supremacy movement in India to the resurgence of white supremacy in America, the dangers Said warns of in Pureland are as menacing as ever in 2020. "I didn't know that we would be facing these kinds of hatred-driven movements that we are experiencing right now," Said says.

"My objective is to tell the story that societies will suffer from the prejudices they keep," Said explains. "Look at the Nazi party, who rose through the ballot box and [went] on to destroy the very institutions that put it in power.

"You cannot be culturally monogamous," Said continues. Such a uniformity of culture punishes the persecutors along with the persecuted. It costs Pureland the genius of Salim Agha — just as surely as it denies Agha the sanctuary of his beloved homeland.

But for all the time spent in the fictional Pureland, Said's debut is also set in its protagonist's adopted land of the United States, in New York. "At the end of the day, this is an American novel," Said says. "We come from everywhere in this country, and we bring with us the luggage of our past."

That thought makes some of the narrator's parting words all the more foreboding. "The people here, too, have begun to accentuate the elements that make us different from one another," Pureland's narrator warns. "There's a destructive branding underway."

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

More Book Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Pot is Bubbling
Another Election!
The Last Drag: Tyler Keith Sets Hard Truths to a Pounding Beat
Good Trouble: The Life and Times of John Lewis
Chef Justin Hughes Offers His Creations Via The Wooden Toothpick
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

The Pot is Bubbling

Bruce VanWyngarden 07/22/2020

Food & Wine

Chef Justin Hughes Offers His Creations Via The Wooden Toothpick

Michael Donahue 07/22/2020

Food & Wine

Conspiracy Brews: What Goes With Nuts on the Beach?

Richard Murff 07/22/2020

The Rant

Beans or Bust

Jesse Davis 07/22/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Mask Up Mane and Covid Stories

07/22/2020

News Feature

Time & Money: The Stock Market, Inflation, and a Honeymoon at the Peabody

Carol Lee Royer 07/22/2020

Book Features

Land of the Pure

Jesse Davis 07/22/2020

We Recommend

Pink Palace Museum’s Theater and Planetarium Open this Weekend

Julie Ray 07/22/2020

Music Features

The Last Drag: Tyler Keith Sets Hard Truths to a Pounding Beat

Alex Greene 07/22/2020

Food & Wine

Bluff City Smugglers: New Alcohol Delivery Service Launching Soon

Shara Clark 07/22/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Jesse Davis

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation