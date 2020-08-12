Levitt Shell Offers Health and Wellness Series 

The historic Levitt Shell has joined forces with Baptist Memorial Health Care to provide a health and wellness series. The online programming features yoga, Pilates, mental fitness, healthy recipes, and more offerings geared toward wellness, prevention, and community health.

While the partnership might seem unlikely at first glance, Levitt Shell executive director Natalie Wilson says the series fits perfectly with the organization's mission to build community through music and education.

"We believe that as a public gathering space, we have an ethical responsibility to the health of our community, especially during a global pandemic," says Wilson.

click to enlarge Sumits Yoga partners for health series

Ann Marie Wallace, senior community outreach coordinator for Baptist Memorial Health Care mirrors Wilson's sentiments: "We are excited to partner with Levitt Shell on this free interactive health and wellness program for our community. Being able to stay active is more important than ever during this global pandemic."

The healthy living programming is streamed through Facebook Live and other platforms to support ways to make a healthy lifestyle accessible for all. According to Wallace, the virtual aspect "can help reduce barriers to healthy living."

The unique programming is suitable for the entire family and features other partners, including Sumits Yoga, Art of Living Foundation, and Edible Memphis. Times will vary. The full schedule can be found on the Levitt Shell website and Facebook page. This week's programming will feature Morning Yoga and Pilates, in partnership with Sumits Yoga, on Saturday and Food Science 4 Kids, in partnership with Edible Memphis.

If you are interested in sponsoring an upcoming class or have another idea for programming, please contact Lauren Veline via email at lauren@levittshell.org.

levittshell.org, Visit the Levitt Shell website or Facebook page, full schedule offered every Saturday and Sunday through August, Free.