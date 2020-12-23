Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 23, 2020 Opinion » Letter From The Editor

Life at a Distance 

by Bruce VanWyngarden

"The sounds of music and the smell of barbecue will again rise from Tom Lee Park in May 2020 ..."

"The biggest film weekend of the year looks to be the titanic matchup on December 18th, when Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic Dune, Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story, and Memphis' own Craig Brewer directing Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America battle for box office supremacy. See you at the movies!"

"Memphis foodies have a lot to look forward to in the year ahead, including more French food, riverfront views, and even a brand-new brewery." 

"... And there's Bar DKDC, Lafayette's Music Room, Wild Bill's, B-Side, Hi Tone, Minglewood Hall, Murphy's, Lamplighter, Blue Monkey, and many others, including the ever-reliable Beale Street. Get out there and keep live music alive!"

The preceding sentences were written by Flyer staffers in late December 2019, as they attempted to foretell what the forthcoming new year would bring. It was for a cover story called "2020 Vision," though in hindsight it should have been called, "2020: ARGGGHHH MAKE IT STOP!!!"

We'd just had a great company holiday party, and things were looking pretty good for the Flyer. Ad sales were up. Our editorial staff was hitting on all cylinders. We had a snazzy Downtown office in the Cotton Exchange Building. Life was good.

If you'd told us a year ago that we'd be vacating our office in mid-March and not seeing each other in person again for months, we'd have thought you were nuts. How could we possibly do our jobs without an office? In my March column announcing the "temporary" shutdown of our office, I wrote: "I don't know when we'll all see each other in one place again. Weeks from now, I suppose."

Or maybe a year from now? Who could have imagined? Not me, obviously.

It's been nine months and counting so far, and it turns out we can put out a paper without an office. It's not as much fun, but we've learned to work remotely via Zoom and Slack — two words that meant entirely different things to all of us a year ago. When we do go back to an office, it may be smaller. We've learned some things.

And 2020 was going to be a year of change for me, personally, as well. In the third week of January last year, I announced that, after 20 years of doing the gig, I would be retiring as editor of the Flyer. I was going to continue to write my weekly column, maybe take on some Memphis magazine work, pick back up on that novel I'd been fooling with, and get my wading boots wet more often. I was going to leave the editing and scheduling and hiring and firing to a new person, while I was still younger than the presidential candidates.

Oops. Turns out you really can't change leadership in the middle of an existential crisis. You can't bring in a new editor when they can't even meet with their staff. You can't make a pivotal hire when everything, including the future of the paper, is in doubt. So here I am. And glad about it. We'll try again this year when it seems feasible.

click to enlarge houston-02.jpg

So much about everyday life has changed in the past 12 months. Imagine how shocking it would have been to walk into Kroger a year ago and see everyone wearing a mask. Or imagine being told a year ago that you wouldn't be able to go hang out at your favorite bar, or gather with your extended family for holidays. Imagine being told that in the year ahead the country would become so divided that even medical advice would become politicized, that the very reality of a death-dealing pandemic would be questioned and called a hoax. And imagine being told that some of those same questioners would rush to be first in line to get a precious vaccination on the pretense that they were doing so to convince others it was safe.

"I'll use this last parachute just to show you it works." Yeah.

But, politicized or not, the vaccine does offer the first real hope that this nightmare will end, that a year from now we'll be back to some semblance of normal. I'm tired of social distancing. I'm tired of not seeing smiles. I miss my family and friends. I miss live music, live theater, going to the movies. And yes, I miss bars and restaurants. I know this: When I get that vaccination, I'm going to hit the back bar at my favorite Midtown bistro and order the best steak and best bottle of wine they've got. And then maybe do it again.

This is our last issue of 2020. Thank you for all your support of the Flyer during this difficult time. We made it, and we'll see you next year. And may it be a better one this time around.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More Letter From The Editor »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

2021: Here’s Looking at You
2020 on Screen: The Best and Worst of Film and TV
10 from ’20: Great Memphis Sounds From the Year From Hell
Chefs Share Non-traditional Dishes That Grace Their Holiday Table
Politics 2020: COVID-19 and a Shaggy-Dog Presidential Election
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Life at a Distance

Bruce VanWyngarden 12/23/2020

The Rant

The King of West Memphis: Remembering Chris Jarman

Greg Graber 12/23/2020

Film Features

2020 on Screen: The Best and Worst of Film and TV

Chris McCoy 12/23/2020

Food & Wine

She Devil! How to Drink Your Way Through the Family Zoom

Richard Murff 12/23/2020

Music Features

10 from ’20: Great Memphis Sounds From the Year From Hell

Alex Greene 12/23/2020

Food & Wine

Chefs Share Non-traditional Dishes That Grace Their Holiday Table

Michael Donahue 12/23/2020

Politics Feature

Politics 2020: COVID-19 and a Shaggy-Dog Presidential Election

Jackson Baker 12/23/2020

Cover Feature

2021: Here’s Looking at You

Flyer Staff 12/23/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Best of 2020

12/23/2020

We Recommend

“Revealed”: Jay Etkin’s Exhibition of Czech Artist’s Works

Julie Ray 12/23/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Bruce VanWyngarden

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation