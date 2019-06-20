Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

June 20, 2019 We Recommend

Lit & Libations: The Gone Dead 

Author Chanelle Benz discusses and signs her novel.

by Jesse Davis

Stories grow with the telling, twisting as they mature to enhance the truth or to obfuscate it. "That's what history is, right? Just a compilation of stories," says Chanelle Benz, setting up the importance of history, memory, and justice deferred in her new novel The Gone Dead. The novel is set nearby, in the Mississippi Delta, and deals with old wounds long-neglected and unable to heal.

click to enlarge Chanelle Benz - ANDREW HAMILTON
  • Andrew Hamilton
  • Chanelle Benz

Benz will discuss her new novel about race, justice, and memory with fellow Rhodes College professor Marshall Boswell as part of the Lit & Libations series at Novel bookstore on Tuesday, June 25th.

click to enlarge werecbox_gonedead.jpg

"I got interested in the things that we think that we remember and whatever that truth might be and the space between the two," Benz says. "Our memories are reconfigured based on the story that we're telling ourselves about ourselves, our own mythology." As the novel opens, 34-year-old Billie James confronts her own mythology when she moves back to the Delta after she inherits her long-dead father's house, only to find that the circumstances around his death may not have been what she's always been told.

While dangerous, though the lie is so much simpler, Billie is compelled to search for the truth. "I think it's very important the story gets told," Benz says. "It's important we unearth these histories [that] complicate our national history.

"There are parallels with our present political and cultural moment," Benz says. "If there's not a reckoning, there can't be a reconciliation. There can't be any sort of real healing."

Lit & Libations: Chanelle Benz discusses and signs her novel The Gone Dead in conversation with Marshall Boswell at Novel, Tuesday, June 25th, 6 p.m.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Booksigning by Chanelle Benz @ Novel

    • Tue., June 25, 6 p.m.
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of Novel

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Juneteenth in Memphis (We Recommend)

      Festival celebrates our free and united society.
      • by Chris Davis
      • Jun. 13, 2019, 4:00 AM

    • Bring Your Quilts to Crosstown (We Recommend)

      Memphis Quilts invites the public to bring their favorite quilts for this Stitched Festival event.
      • by Chris Davis
      • Jun. 6, 2019, 4:00 AM

The Latest

Art Feature

“Bouguereau & America” at the Brooks

Jon W. Sparks 06/20/2019

News Feature

Ounce of Change: The Latest Pot/Hemp News

Toby Sells 06/20/2019

Food & Wine

The Path of Andrew Michael’s Josh Hunt

Michael Donahue 06/20/2019

Food & Wine

Bitchin’ Camaro: Hot Cars and Cold Beer in the Natural State

Richard Murff 06/20/2019

The Rant

Context is Complex: Race, Names, and Education Don’t Always Add Up

Aylen Mercado 06/20/2019

Film Features

The Dead Don’t Die

Chris McCoy 06/20/2019

Music Features

Son Volt’s Jay Farrar on His New Album and Woody Guthrie

Jesse Davis 06/20/2019

We Recommend

Lit & Libations: The Gone Dead

Jesse Davis 06/20/2019

We Recommend

Sami Harvey Had a Spare Kidney — So Do You

Shara Clark 06/20/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet

06/20/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Jesse Davis

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation