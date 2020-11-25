Loaded Santas: The Miracle Christmas Pop-Up Bar Hits Broad this Weekend 

The Liquor Store on Broad will host the very first Miracle pop-up bar in Memphis. So what the heck is a Miracle pop-up bar anyway? Miracle is a global pop-up concept that partners with bars and restaurants around the world to offer masterfully crafted Christmas cocktails in cheery holiday-themed settings.

You can expect groovy concoctions like the Fruitcake Flip, Bad Santa, and Christmas Carol Barrel served in kitschy glassware. Guests can also expect the space to be transformed with over-the-top décor so you feel like you've walked into a nostalgic holiday wonderland.

click to enlarge Magrino PR

Have a “Hard (Cider) Candy Christmas” with the Miracle pop-up at The Liquor Store.

In order to prepare the bar and staff, The Liquor Store gave notice via Facebook last Friday: "We will be closed through Thanksgiving Thursday. Our team has earned some much-deserved time off, and we need to transform the space into @miraclepopup. We'll see you on the other side."

Due to COVID, drinks will also be offered to-go. Still as cheesy. Still as festive. Still a Miracle. You can reserve a 15-minute time block to come in, take photos, and pick up food and drinks to-go. Guests can also purchase the holiday-themed custom glassware, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign to aid the relief efforts of independent restaurants and bars due to the negative impacts of COVID-19.

Miracle Christmas Pop-Up Bar, The Liquor Store, 2655 Broad, starts Friday, Nov. 27, and continues through Friday, Dec. 25, cocktails from $6-$15.