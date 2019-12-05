Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 05, 2019 Food & Drink » Food & Wine

Longshot Opens at Arrive Hotel 

New bar and restaurant features creative, global dishes — and shuffleboard.

by Lorna Field

Longshot is technically in the basement of the Arrive Hotel, but to find the main entrance to the restaurant, you'll need to take a short stroll down Butler off S. Main.

When you walk in, the inspiration for the name becomes readily apparent: The entire space is just one long, narrow room with booths on the left and a bar on the right. In between, there are five long shuffleboard tables placed prominently in the center.

"As best I understand, the story behind the name is that when they were looking at this building, when they were looking at all the different spaces, this space was like a 'long shot,' like a long hallway," says head chef David Todd. "And I think that's probably where somebody had the natural urge to want to do shuffleboard here. That's kind of where the genesis of the name and all that was, and I think it's really a cool thing."

click to enlarge Chef David Todd poses in Longshot. - PHOTOGRAPHS BY LORNA FIELD
  • Photographs by Lorna Field
  • Chef David Todd poses in Longshot.

Longshot serves elevated bar food and specializes in house-made sausages inspired by world cuisine. They source their ingredients from local farmers and suppliers.

Todd says of the menu, "We make and grind all the sausages in-house. When they hired me on, they wanted to go in the direction of house-made sausages, which I was fully on board with. And then I came to the table a little bit late in the game, just a couple months before we were going to open, so James, who is the director of the hotel and formerly a chef, already had direction on a few of the sausages. And then the rest of it's me.

"The only real constraint that they've put on me is they don't want me to do anything Southern," he adds. "They wanted it to be world cuisine and be interesting, which, honestly, that's right up my alley."

Todd describes working at Longshot as a dream job, and, in many ways, he's a perfect fit for the role.

"I was at Interim, and immediately before I was at Interim, I was at the Green Beetle. So I've definitely kind of dabbled back and forth from fine dining to bar food throughout my career," Todd says.

"This is kind of like the perfect mash-up of both. This is probably the job I've been trying to have for the last six or eight years. Really good ingredients, really strong flavor profiles, really interesting food, but at the end of the day, we don't want it to be too pretentious. We want it to be accessible."

Many of the sausages on the menu represent different parts of the world. There is a Vietnamese sausage, a Korean barbecue sausage, and an al pastor sausage. The shareable items are just as imaginative: They offer a smoked catfish dip, crispy duck legs, whipped pimento cheese, and more.

There are even a few vegetarian items, like a butternut squash salad with mustard feta dressing and a charred curry carrot sausage.

click to enlarge food_img_9365.jpg

The bar menu features cocktail staples like Sidecars and Manhattans made with premium ingredients. And, because it's Memphis, there are plenty of local beers on tap from breweries like Wiseacre and High Cotton.

Longshot will also feature specials from time to time, like the pumpkin cheesecake rangoon dessert that was served on Thanksgiving or the Wise Fries they serve in honor of James Wiseman on Tiger game day — served with pastor sausage, queso, sweet potato and russet potato fries, enchilada sauce, lime sour cream, baby romaine, and pico de gallo.

"We are going to be creative, interesting, and exciting, but at the same time, the quality has to be there," Todd says. "We're not going to outpace the quality by just trying to be super creative all the time."

Longshot is located at 477 S. Main in the Arrive Hotel.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More Food & Wine »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

News Feature

Shop Local: Midtown

Julia Baker 12/05/2019

Music Features

An All-Star Tribute to Mose Allison

Alex Greene 12/05/2019

Food & Wine

Holiday Beering: A Handy Guide for Office Parties and Family Gatherings

Richard Murff 12/05/2019

The Rant

Scooters Are Seasonal: Memphis Needs Year-Round Public Mass Transit

Aylen Mercado 12/05/2019

Food & Wine

Longshot Opens at Arrive Hotel

Lorna Field 12/05/2019

Film Features

Knives Out

Chris McCoy 12/05/2019

We Recommend

Take a Memphis Brewery Bike Tour this Sunday

Julia Baker 12/05/2019

We Recommend

Bluff City Liars Hosts Improv Underground VI this Weekend

Julia Baker 12/05/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: MEMsgiving, Things We're Thankful For

12/05/2019

Cover Feature

Hemp Haven: An Auction and Market Bring the Plant Into the Mainstream

Toby Sells 12/05/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Lorna Field

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation