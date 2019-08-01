Match Point: Play Tennis Family Day 

In an effort to introduce the public to the game of tennis and to the newly renovated tennis centers throughout the city, local nonprofit youth development organization Tennis Memphis has partnered with the city of Memphis' Division of Housing and Community Development to host its first annual Play Tennis, Memphis! Family Play Day event.

The five participating tennis centers (Leftwich, Wolbrecht, Raleigh, Eldon Roark, Frayser, and Bellevue), which have received about $1 million in renovations, will host various tennis events.

"We're going to be hosting clinics at all levels, tournaments, skills challenges, cardio workouts, and more for every facet of every age group from tots up to senior citizens," says Arnold Thompson, Director of Outreach & Community Development for Tennis Memphis and Elite Professional for the United States Professional Tennis Association. "There's always something for everybody."

Events are free to attend, and visitors are not required to bring their own equipment.

"Our mission is to build a better community and enhance lives with tennis education," says Thompson. "To go along with that mission, our motto is 'tennis is for everyone.' So we look to equalize to make tennis available to everybody, not just to people who've been traditionally afforded. We want to do everything we can to take the financial constraints off people playing tennis."

While taking breaks between clinics, games, and demonstrations, attendees can also enjoy music and grub from on-site food trucks, including Marble Slab Creamery, Chef TNT BBQ, and Central BBQ.

Play Tennis, Memphis! Family Play Day, various tennis centers, Saturday, August 3rd, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free to attend. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Visit tennismemphis.org to register.