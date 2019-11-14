Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 14, 2019 We Recommend

Meddlesome Brewing Releases Specialty Beers this Month 

The brewery has collaborated with Old Dominick Distillery to make something special: bourbon barrel-aged beers.

by Julia Baker

Meddlesome Brewing Company has collaborated with Old Dominick Distillery to make something special: bourbon barrel-aged beers.

"Alex Castle, head distiller of Old Dominick, is a friend of ours, and it just made sense," says Richie EsQuivel, co-owner of Meddlesome. "It's like, 'You've got bourbon barrels. Let's put beer in those.'"

EsQuivel and his team decided to try aging five different beers in the used bourbon barrels for nine months to a year.

click to enlarge My beer is red hot! Your beer - ain’t doodly squat! - JOSH RICHARDSON
  • Josh Richardson
  • My beer is red hot! Your beer ain’t doodly squat!

"When it gets cold or when it gets hot, the wood expands and contracts," says EsQuivel. "And when it has liquid in it, it draws the liquid in and then pushes the liquid back out. So, by aging a beer in the wood, a whole bunch of processes go down. Not only are you getting flavors from the wood character of the oak barrel, you're also getting flavors from the bourbon that was in it before."

Thus, five unique, locally made bourbon barrel-aged beers were born: Heavy Meddle (wee heavy [Scottish ale]), Full of Sin (imperial stout), Red Hot Mess (imperial red ale), All the Cookies (imperial oatmeal raisin cookie ale), and Devil's Water (dark strong).

Each Saturday in November, they're releasing them one at a time as the brewery's first series of packaged (and giftable) beers.

This week, they're releasing Red Hot Mess, inspired by Old Dominick's Memphis Toddy, made with cinnamon sticks and Red Hots candies. And at 10 percent ABV, each two-pack of beer is perfect for sharing.

"You can drink one by yourself, but you might be a red hot mess when you're done," EsQuivel jokes.

Month of Madness, Meddlesome Brewing Company, 7750 B Trinity, Suite 114, Cordova, Saturday, November 16th, noon until sold out, $15/bottle, limit of two bottles per customer, cannot be consumed on premises.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Month of Madness Bottle Release @ Meddlesome Brewing Co.

    • Saturdays, 12-10 p.m. Continues through Nov. 30

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Thank You For Your Service

Bruce VanWyngarden 11/14/2019

Food & Wine

Underground: The Lounge at 3rd & Court

Meghan Stuthard 11/14/2019

News Feature

CannaBeat: New CBD Products Around Town

Toby Sells 11/14/2019

Music Features

RIP Zeke Johnson: Performer and Teacher Extraordinaire

Tristan Moyer and Dr. J. Tyler Fritts 11/14/2019

We Recommend

Meddlesome Brewing Releases Specialty Beers this Month

Julia Baker 11/14/2019

We Recommend

Za Fest: Memphis' Largest Pizza Party Is this Weekend

Julia Baker 11/14/2019

Viewpoint

Hands Off CLERB

John Marek 11/14/2019

The Rant

The NCAA is Wrong. The University of Memphis is Right.

Jen Clarke 11/14/2019

Cover Feature

The Vape Debate: Safer Than Cigarettes?

Maya Smith 11/14/2019

Film Features

Doctor Sleep

Chris McCoy 11/14/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation