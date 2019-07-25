Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

July 25, 2019 Music » Music Features

Mellotrons Redux: “Mellotron Variations” Spawns a Record and Film 

by Alex Greene

Regular readers of these pages already know about a particular musical niche in which Memphis has lately played a pivotal role: the Mellotron revival, which has slowly been gathering steam over the last two decades.

Collector and enthusiast Winston Eggleston, son of famed photographer William Eggleston, has instigated concerts featuring the 1960s-era keyboard, which uses analog tape loops to eerily recreate the sounds of real instruments and even whole bands at the push of a key. So far, the culmination of this has been the stunning Mellotron Variations concert in April 2018 at Crosstown Arts, in which local players Robby Grant and Jonathan Kirkscey were joined by Pat Sansone (Wilco) and John Medeski (Medeski Martin & Wood), presenting semi-improvised original pieces that showed off the evocative range of multiple Mellotrons being played at once.

click to enlarge l to r: Robby Grant, Jonathan Kirkscey, John Medeski, Pat Sansone - JAMIE HARMON
  • Jamie Harmon
  • l to r: Robby Grant, Jonathan Kirkscey, John Medeski, Pat Sansone

This Friday, that concert will be released as a live LP on Spaceflight Records, with a film of the concert on the way. I spoke with Grant about how this project just seems to grow more legs at every turn.

Memphis Flyer: It seems like with Mellotron Variations, you're making more use of the rhythm fill features, the stock rhythm section recordings featured in the old Mellotrons.

Robby Grant: Yeah, they call those the rhythm and fills. It might be due to the way we were writing these for the show. We didn't really compose these to be on a record. Because Pat and John weren't there, Jonathan and I spent a lot of time working on these songs, and I think maybe it was a shorthand way of experimenting with sounds. Certainly Jonathan had a couple songs that were very composed, but this was another way to play around and see what felt right. We wanted the hour-long show to be kind of varied. All you really have to do is dial up those rhythm and fills and add different noises and loops. It's kinda like when you first get any new keyboard. The most innocent and fun part is just going through and finding sounds.

And due to John and Pat being busy elsewhere, you guys only had a limited number of hours to prep for the show, correct?

It's like a yin/yang kinda thing. Jonathan and I had a really long time. From January to April of 2018, we were working on it at least three to four times a week. Pat and John were only there on a limited basis. Pat came in maybe two weekends in that span of time, and John came in just one weekend in February. So that was when we really got together for three days and wrote the songs. We developed some ideas, and then Pat and John came back for three days before the actual show in April and we rehearsed. Were there particular challenges in mixing down recordings of a live show?

We didn't intend to make this a record, honestly. It was all built around the performance. And that came out so well, we were like, let's try this. Jonathan probably spent 100 hours mixing and editing it. Since it was recorded using direct output from the Mellotrons, we never had crowd noise. So it is a live album, but it doesn't sound live.

And soon you'll be releasing a film of the show?

Yes, Justin Thompson led a four-camera shoot that night. And Daniel Lynn at Music+Arts Studio is doing a surround-sound mix for the movie. So this thing just keeps going. We did the show last April, then were invited to play the Solid Sound Festival, and I was like, 'Okay, that'll be a good ending.' Then I got a call from OZ Arts in Nashville. We'll play that and a Tiny Desk concert on NPR in December. If people want us to do it, we'll do it!

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More Music Features »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

The Rant

Go Fund America

Jen Clarke 07/25/2019

We Recommend

Ann Wallace’s One-Woman Play, Live Rich Die Poor, Comes to First Congo

Jesse Davis 07/25/2019

We Recommend

Omar Higgins’ Legacy Continues with Return of Live Up Fest

Julia Baker 07/25/2019

Cover Feature

On the Clock: Memphis Animals Who Put in a Day's Work

Flyer Staff 07/25/2019

Food & Wine

Bar Ware Brings Craft Cocktails — and a Juice Bar — Downtown

Meghan Stuthard 07/25/2019

News Feature

Time to Save: Details on Tax-Free Weekend

Flyer Staff 07/25/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Buns Out, God Loves Memphis Mane

07/25/2019

The Fly-By

New NORML

Toby Sells 07/25/2019

Music Features

Mellotrons Redux: “Mellotron Variations” Spawns a Record and Film

Alex Greene 07/25/2019

Film Features

The Lion King (2019)

Chris McCoy 07/25/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Alex Greene

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation