MEMernet 2019 MVPs: Tittie Rocks, Buns Out, and Memplops 

MEMernet All-Stars
This column is less than a year old, but certain posts here have swung above their weight. So here are the MVPs for MEMernet's inaugural season.
#SunsOutBunsOut
A photo of this mostly naked man in Central Gardens tore through Memphis social media this summer.
InstaPlop!
The memplops Instagram keeps winning Instagram with its hilarious (and informative!) reviews of Memphis' public bathrooms.
Rocky what?
Tracy Dobbins launched a new series of painted rocks hidden around town. It's like 901 Rocks but with one difference. "These are my tittie rocks," Dobbins explained on Instagram.
It shows anything's possible online. Look for them online at #rockytittn.
