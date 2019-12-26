Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 26, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet 2019 MVPs: Tittie Rocks, Buns Out, and Memplops 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

MEMernet All-Stars

This column is less than a year old, but certain posts here have swung above their weight. So here are the MVPs for MEMernet's inaugural season.

#SunsOutBunsOut

A photo of this mostly naked man in Central Gardens tore through Memphis social media this summer.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

InstaPlop!

The memplops Instagram keeps winning Instagram with its hilarious (and informative!) reviews of Memphis' public bathrooms.

click to enlarge flyby_memerent_2.jpg

Rocky what?

Tracy Dobbins launched a new series of painted rocks hidden around town. It's like 901 Rocks but with one difference. "These are my tittie rocks," Dobbins explained on Instagram.

It shows anything's possible online. Look for them online at #rockytittn.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

